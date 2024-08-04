Mohammad Shami, the Indian pacer, has confirmed his return date to action. Shami last played any cricket in the 2023 World Cup and since has been out of action due to an injury. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 24 scalps in just 7 games to his name.

He took 3 five-wicket hauls and had an economy of 5.26. His best bowling figures were 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final of the tournament in Mumbai. These are also the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs and Shami was the first Indian to take seven wickets in an ODI match.

However, he suffered an ankle injury during the tournament and underwent surgery for the same. As he recovered and rehabbed from the injury, Shami missed the England Tests at home, the IPL 2024, and the T20 World Cup 2024 as well.

The fast bowler was anticipated to return to the national team for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 19. But the 33-year-old will now have to show his fitness before returning to the national squad.

Mohammad Shami to play for Bengal before making his India return

Mohammad Shami is now working his way back to full fitness and is anticipated to be available for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which runs from September 5 to 22. He has already begun bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Mohammad Shami discussed his probable international comeback at his East Bengal Club felicitation ceremony in Kolkata. He claimed that he would play a few domestic games in Bengal colors before completely preparing for an India return. He will represent the East Zone if he is available to participate in the Duleep Trophy.

“It’s difficult to say when I will be back. I am trying hard, but hopefully you will get to see me in Bengal colors before I don the India jersey again. I will come to play two-three matches for Bengal and will come fully prepared for it,” Mohammad Shami said as per News18.

Shami also spoke about the extent of his injury, admitting that even doctors couldn’t anticipate its severity.

“We never thought the injury would be this serious. The plan was to address it after the World Cup since we had the IPL and the ICC T20 mega event coming almost back-to-back after last year’s World Cup. But it turned worse during the ODI World Cup itself, and I also did not find it right to risk playing on with it. Even the doctors could not fathom that the injury would take such a serious turn and would take so much time to heal,” the pacer added.

Shami will be looking for a rapid return to the team since India plays 10 Tests in the WTC cycle, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later this year.

