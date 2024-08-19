Mohammad Shami’s future in the Indian team might hinge on his fitness stated BCCI secretary Jay Shah when asked about the pacer’s return to the side. He also provided an update on whether Shami will travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Shami, the ace India fast bowler, has been out of play since the ICC World Cup 2023 was completed. However, with the Test season approaching, there is much anticipation regarding the return of the best fast bowler, who has been putting in hard work in the NCA.

Shami, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon in February, has made significant progress and is nearing the finish of his recovery. The fast bowler resumed bowling last month following a lengthy injury, and reports suggested that his workload would be increased if he was pain-free.

There have been several reports that he will come back for the Bangladesh Tests. India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20Is. The first Test will begin on September 19 in Chennai, followed by the second on September 27 in Kanpur.

The fast bowler recently stated that he would be making a comeback in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Following the Bangladesh series, India will face New Zealand before flying to Australia for a five-match Test series in November, December, and January.

“Mohammad Shami playing in Australia series or not…”: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, stated that the decision on bowler Mohammed Shami’s participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home later this year will be made following the National Cricket Academy (NCA) report.

“Shami playing the Australia series or not is a matter of his fitness and a decision will be taken after the NCA report,” he told ANI.

Mohammed Shami would be keen to make a return to the team before the Australia tour so that he could gain the full rhythm. Shami has an impressive Test record in Australia, taking 31 wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.16, with his best figures of 6/56. He has also had two five-wicket hauls on Australian soil in Tests.

The last time Shami toured Australia with the Indian team was in 2020-21 when he suffered a broken hand in the first Test in Adelaide when India was bowled out for 36 runs.

