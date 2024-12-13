Since Mohammad Shami turned up for Bengal in the fifth and last round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25 against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the expectation was to see him getting into the national side for one portion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors were not satisfied with his one-off red-ball. This led him to be part of the entire progression of Bengal in their recent end-of-season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, where he picked up 11 wickets in nine innings as they finished in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

The veteran pacer was expected to reach Australia during the period of the third Brisbane Test and could be available for selection in the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. But his inclusion in the Bengal side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25 has put the entire conversation under the carpet.

It wasn’t a fabulous campaign for Mohammad Shami, who was expected to do more for Bengal, who lost their quarter-final against Baroda. The fast bowler could have showcased a more impressive bowling performance but ended up with 2/43 in four overs.

Mohammad Shami was added to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 squad for Bengal

Last year, the fast bowler enjoyed a great competitive year in the ODI World Cup, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps in just nine innings. The ball was swinging in both ways after coming off the hand of the pacer, but he missed nearly a year with the heel injury, including being out of the Test series in South Africa or at home against England, the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, followed by the recent home season.

The comeback plans of Mohammad Shami haven’t gone to plans exactly, with the seamer getting minimal action in the Ranji Trophy before the domestic red-ball competition shifted to the shortest format this month. The economy of over ten consistently has shown that perhaps he is not at his best just yet.

The stats of the bowler have been solid though across the board, but it’s something that he might not be happy with. In nine innings, he picked up 11 scalps at an economy rate of just below eight. The wicket-taking abilities could be a concern as the strike rate of around 20 is a huge one in the shortest format. The opposition batters were actively playing safer against him, as the economy rate suggests.

Mohammad Shami seems unlikely to take a flight to Australia any time soon on the back of the performances, with the NCA likely to send him back into the action after getting the assurance of 100% fitness. But his name in the VHT 2024-25 for Bengal has just eliminated the chances of getting into the Test side soon.

India will also be keeping an eye on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in February next year. That could see the BCCI using the fast bowler in the T20I format and later in the three ODI to prepare him for the 50-over format.

Mohammad Shami will be hoping to play more encounters before that to shake off the rust if gets selected. Meanwhile, India gears up with their available resources for the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game has so much importance for India, who will eye for the qualification to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 final in June 2025 at Lords’.