Mohammad Shami’s return to cricket is in jeopardy as reports have indicated that the pacer has suffered another injury during his ongoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Mohammad Shami has been out of play since the 2023 World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery. He recently provided an update on his recuperation, stating that he is working hard to make a comeback soon, but he does not want to push himself and risk getting injured again.

Shami is making significant progress in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since the ODI World Cup last year. Shami is currently finishing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Shami revealed his recuperation plans ahead of India’s second leg of the World Test Championship (WTC), stressing that he will not take any chances till he is fit.

Mohammad Shami suffers from swollen knees during rehab at the NCA

In a troubling development for Team India, Mohammed Shami’s hopes of making a quick comeback have been hampered. According to the Times of India, Shami got “swollen knees” while undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and he could be out for another six to eight weeks.

It should be noted that Shami suffered a significant knee injury during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia. He was attended after by Nitin Patel, the current head of the BCCI medical staff.

“Shami had resumed bowling and he was looking on track to make a comeback to competitive cricket soon. But this knee injury has flared up recently. BCCI’s medical team is assessing the injury but it may require quite a bit of time.

It’s a jolt for the NCA medical team. They have been working on him for over a year. They have one of the best workload management systems in place. The medical team is trying its best to put him back in the park soon,” a BCCI source told Times of India.

The 34-year-old fast was anticipated to play one or two Ranji games for Bengal before returning to Test cricket.

After playing in the Ranji Trophy, he was expected to play at least one Test against New Zealand to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which begins on November 22 in Perth.

