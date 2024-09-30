Mohammad Yousuf shocked everyone as he announced his resignation as selector of the Pakistan cricket team on September 29. He made this announcement ahead of the high-voltage England Tests series that commences next month.

Mohammad Yousuf was under scrutiny following the Pakistan National Cricket Team’s poor results in the T20Is and Tests. He was appointed as the team’s selector in March 2024, and the team’s performance has been disappointing, losing several of its most important games.

Mohammad Yousuf chose the Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup 2024, and the team did not perform well. They were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage after losing to the United States of America (USA) and the India National Cricket Team, failing to advance to the Super 8 stage.

Mohammad Yousuf also selected a team for the two-match Test series against the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. The team was whitewashed in the two-match Test series and came under fire for their poor performances with the bat and ball throughout the series, which was played at home in Rawalpindi.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mohammad Yousuf stated that due to personal reasons, he is resigning from the post of selector.

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” he posted.

Tiff between Mohammad Yousuf and the Test team coach’s real reason for his resignation

However, it was speculated that the real reason for Yousuf stepping down as Pakistan team selector was being hidden. The reasons for Mohammad Yousuf’s resignation as national cricket team selector have been exposed, revealing difficulties in player selection and contract management.

According to Cricket Pakistan reports, Yousuf and one of the team’s coaches disagreed about including specific players in the roster. Yousuf advocated for giving opportunities to new talents like Kamran Ghulam, Zahid Mahmood, and Mohammad Ali, citing the need for fresh blood to address the team’s recent struggles.

The appointment of Abdullah Shafique was also a source of dispute. The former star advocated giving the young batsman a break to concentrate on his technique, but the coach objected, resulting in further disagreements.

The conflicting perspectives on player selection eventually led to a larger disagreement over the handling of central contracts. Yousuf reportedly advocated for stiffer contract decisions, although the coach supported a more forgiving approach.

Ultimately, these differences prompted Yousuf to leave his role as a selector. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also agreed to his removal from the selection committee.

Pakistan is now gearing up for the three-match Test series against England National Cricket Team. The series will begin from 7th October at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, followed by the second game to be played at the same venue from 15th October. The series will conclude in Rawalpindi, which will host the last game from 24th October.

