Mohammed Shami Delivers Huge Update, Reveals His Comeback Date

India star Mohammed Shami has revealed the series in which he could make his much-awaited return to action in international cricket. The right-arm pacer has not played a competitive game since the final of the ODI World Cup on November 19.

Soon after the World Cup ended, he was sidelined with an ankle injury. He was named in India’s squad for the recently-concluded Test series in South Africa but failed to recover in time. The BCCI later named Avesh Khan as his replacement for the second Test in Cape Town. He is also not named in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghansitan.

As of now, there is no clarity over when will he return to action. Mohammed Shami, however, has delivered a much-needed update, saying that his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy is going well. He also stated that he is targeting the five-match Test series against England for his comeback.

“My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that’s fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series. I am targeting the series for my return,” Mohammed Shami was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The pacer had a stunning campaign in the World Cup. He finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker despite not playing the first four games. In 7 games, he picked up a staggering 24 wickets with the help of three 5-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Shami praises India’s pace attack:

Speaking further, Mohammed Shami also heaped praise on India’s pace attack and called it one of the best in the world. He expressed his delight over India’s performance and win in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town last week.

“We did well in the second Test. Everyone pitched in and our bowling effort was brilliant. It was a brilliant comeback by India to level the series. Unfortunately, I missed it because of injury but I want to get back to competitive cricket as soon as possible. Hopefully, you can see me back in action against England,” said Mohammed Shami.

“I can say this with confidence that we are one of the world’s best pace attacks. You saw that during the ODI World Cup. In the SA series, Jasprit and Siraj bowled brilliantly in the second Test. All I can say is that our pace attack is good enough to challenge any team in the world,” he added.

The highly-anticipated five-match Test series against England is scheduled to get underway on January 25 in Hyderabad.