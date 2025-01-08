India pacer Mohammed Shami shared a video of himself bowling in full tilt as the selection date for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the home white-ball series against England nears.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee plans to reveal India’s roster for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the forthcoming England ODI series by January 12, the deadline for submitting tentative squads. The selectors are expected to field the same squad, with Jasprit Bumrah the sole exception.

Shami last represented India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where he was the leading wicket-taker. His most recent Test match was the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia, played in June.

Mohammed Shami announces his intent to don the India jersey once again

Shami returned to competitive cricket with Bengal in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, and he also played in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He will next face Haryana in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals.

Before the selection announcement, Mohammed Shami conveyed a strong message to the selectors. On January 7, he released a video of his practice session in preparation for the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals. The video shows him bowling and cleaning up the middle stump, which thrilled Indian cricket fans.

He shared the video with the caption, “Precision, Pace, and Passion, All Set to Take on the World!”

Mohammed Shami’s role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 crucial if Jasprit Bumrah misses out

Mohammed Shami’s involvement in the Champions Trophy roster is critical for team management. The selectors will analyze him in the next ODI series against England before making a final choice. ICC rules let teams amend their provisional squads until February 13.

Concerns are growing about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Champions Trophy, following an injury received on the second day of the Sydney Test against Australia. The quick bowler, who was suffering from back spasms, was immediately taken for scans and did not return to the field.

According to PTI, Bumrah is unlikely to play in the forthcoming ODI series against England. However, if his condition deteriorates, his participation in the Champions Trophy could be jeopardized, placing him in a race against time to regain fitness.

