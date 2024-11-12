Mohammed Shami, leading India pacer, is ready to make his nearly year-long comeback to competitive cricket. Bengal’s team, which will play Madhya Pradesh in Indore starting on November 13, now includes Shami.

Team India has been waiting a long time for Shami to return, so his arrival is a tremendous boost. He was supposed to be healthy before Australia’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but he was unable to make it back in time. In his absence, India chose a bowling assault that lacked experience.

Mohammed Shami last participated in a professional game at the renowned Ahmedabad ODI World Cup final in 2023. He sustained an injury throughout the event, but he kept playing despite the discomfort.

India advanced to the World Cup final thanks to his outstanding effort, but they ultimately lost heartbreakingly to Australia. However, with 24 wickets in 7 games at an incredible average of 10.70, Shami became the tournament’s best wicket-taker.

Because of the injury, he was unable to participate in the next South Africa tour. He made the decision to have surgery earlier this year after realizing that it was the only way to heal the ailment.

He has since been out of action, missing the IPL 2024, the England Tests at home, and the T20 World Cup 2024.

Mohammed Shami included in Bengal squad for Ranji Trophy match vs. Madhya Pradesh

Shami was anticipated to participate in one of the Test matches against New Zealand and was almost ready to return for the New Zealand Tests. His homecoming was further postponed, though, when he discovered that his knee was swollen. He was consequently not given a chance to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Mohammed Shami, a fast bowler for India, will play again almost a year after being selected for Bengal’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, which begins on November 13.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has stated the good news of Mohammed Shami’s return in a press release and claimed that he is a part of Bengal’s squad to face Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

Breaking: Mohammed Shami has been included in Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad to take on Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday onwards. pic.twitter.com/YI8Cu3uy0f — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) November 12, 2024

With the new ball, Shami is a true wicket-taker, and his old ball skills are just as dangerous.

In 64 Test matches thus far, the 34-year-old fast has taken 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. Despite not participating in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he has the potential to be a vital member of India’s Champions Trophy team the following year.

