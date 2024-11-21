Mohammed Shami’s future in the Indian team will be decided after the BCCI selectors deem him fit to return. There is a chance Shami could still play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 despite missing the initial squad selection for the series.

Shami made his return to professional cricket after almost a year with a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal. He appeared to be in good rhythm and condition. He could also bowl for lengthy periods with no discomfort.

He had Achilles heel surgery earlier this year, therefore he missed major tournaments such as the IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup 2024. The 34-year-old was supposed to return for the home Test season, but he was unable to recover in time.

Shami was again anticipated to be healthy for the New Zealand Test series, however, he was pulled out due to knee swelling.

BCCI wants Mohammed Shami to get more match experience before calling him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

According to TOI, the BCCI medical team travels with him to every match and monitors him after each bowling period. However, the team’s primary worry is that he loses weight.

After the Ranji Trophy, Mohammed Shami will compete in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and he has been named to Bengal’s domestic T20 team. The medical staff will make a final decision on Shami’s fitness after seeing him bowl for at least a week in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Some update on Shami’s progress:@BCCI medical team is travelling with him for matches.

Monitoring him after every spell

Shedding weight is the huddle

Selectors, medical team has one week of SMAT timeline to judge his fitness before taking call on Oz tour https://t.co/snLDvKHjKB — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) November 21, 2024

While Shami will not participate in the first Test, he could be in contention for the second Test match in Adelaide. There is a significant gap between the first and second Tests, which could allow him to rejoin the squad.

Shami returned to competitive cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Madhya Pradesh and picked 7 wickets across two innings. He bowled more than 40 overs and maintained a decent pace throughout the spell.

Mohammed Shami’s past expertise playing on Australian pitches would have come in handy. The right-arm quick has played eight Tests in Australia, taking 31 wickets at an average of 32.16, including two five-wicket hauls.

In Mohammed Shami’s absence, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the only Indian fast bowlers to have played international cricket in Australia.

