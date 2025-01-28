Mohammed Shami’s absence from the Indian playing XI for the first two T20Is against England in the ongoing five-match series has raised quite a few eyebrows. Shami, who last played for India in the 2023 World Cup final, was included in the Men in Blue squad after 18 months.

Many anticipated that Mohammed Shami would walk into the Indian T20I XI in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and partner Arshdeep Singh with the new ball. However, despite bowling at full throttle in nets and during practice, Mohammed Shami remained absent from India XI as team management opted for more spin in Kolkata and Chennai.

Questions were also raised by a few cricket experts about whether Mohammed Shami had gained 100% fitness or if there was some issue with his knees, keeping him from returning to the field for the Indian team.

I Am Not The One Who Can Answer – Sitanshu Kotak On Mohammed Shami

All these rumors were put to rest by India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who provided an update on veteran Mohammed Shami’s fitness ahead of the third T20I against England. Sitanshu Kotak confirmed Mohammed Shami’s fitness but said the choice to put him in the playing XI would be taken by the team management.

Sitanshu Kotak, speaking during a news conference before of India’s third T20I against England, confirmed Mohammed Shami’s fitness. However, Kotak underlined that the decision on Shami’s participation in the match will be decided by the team management, not him.

“Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer. The call on when he will play will be taken by the team management,” Kotak said as per PTI.

Kotak stated that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav will oversee and manage Shami’s workload ahead of the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. Kotak further clarified that Shami’s fitness is not an issue.

“There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well as ODIs, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load,” Kotak added.

India won by seven wickets at Eden Gardens in Chennai, and then by two wickets in Chepauk in the following game. Arshdeep Singh was the only true fast bowler in the playing XI, however, Hardik Pandya contributed with his pace.

Mohammed Shami remains on the sidelines as he will be crucial for India in the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy, especially with doubts surrounding Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness.

