India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly poured water on Mohammed Shami’s hopes of traveling to Australia for the ongoing BGT 2024-25 series. Shami is currently gearing up for Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal clash against Baroda in Bengaluru on December 11.

The Indian speedster made a steady recovery from an ankle injury that kept him out of action for a year, playing nine consecutive games for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25.

However, the Indian team management and the BCCI continue to be concerned about Shami’s ability to withstand the demands of extended Test match stints.

The focus on Mohammed Shami is not only on his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 but also on whether the experienced bowler is prepared to face the rigors of Test cricket in Australia. Currently, the biggest uncertainty is whether Shami will travel to Australia for the series.

Rohit Sharma’s ‘swollen knees’ remark on Mohammed Shami puts a break on pacer’s India comeback

Unfortunately, India skipper Rohit Sharma’s recent injury report on Shami hinted at potential interruptions to the Indian cricket team’s schedule.

Shami’s journey to Australia has been delayed yet again due to Rohit Sharma’s latest concerns over the pacer’s swelling knee following Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 encounter.

The 37-year-old also revealed that Shami had recently dealt with a swollen knee during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 tournament.

Rohit stated, “We are just monitoring him because while playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, he again got some swelling in his knee. Obviously, that hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match.”

According to a BCCI source, Mohammed Shami’s condition is still a concern for the BCCI, jeopardizing his prospects of traveling to Australia for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 202425. He will not be traveling to Australia anytime soon, thus he is not in Brisbane’s plans.

According to the Indian Express, Mohammed Shami recently undertook a fitness test under the supervision of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the BCCI.

According to the article, the BCCI is still concerned about the 34-year-old fast bowler’s ability to deliver long spells in Test matches. To address this risk, the Centre of Excellence personnel monitors Shami’s fitness on a daily basis in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Mohammad Siraj Gives Abrupt Response On ICC Punishment After Travis Head Incident

