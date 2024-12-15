Mohammed Siraj and India captain Rohit Sharma were called ‘dumb’ by former Australia cricketer Simon Katich on air after they failed to execute their plans properly to contain rampaging Travis Head.

The Australian batter continues to frighten the Indian cricket squad, having previously scored a spectacular century in the third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane. He made 152 runs, his 9th Test ton, and added 241 runs with Steve Smith for 4th wicket as the duo helped Australia to 405/7 at stumps on day 2.

Whether it was Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, or Nitish Reddy, none of the pacers appeared to have the strategy to break the Head-Smith combo.

Over the past year, Head has been a nightmare for India, and the ongoing Gabba Test is no different. He batted brilliantly, scoring freely, rotating the strike smoothly, and hitting boundaries with ease.

“Dumb Cricket”- Simon Katich remarks as Mohammed Siraj fails to contain Travis Head

During one of Siraj’s overs, Australia great Simon Katich called his and skipper Rohit’s field placement ‘stupid’.

Katich used critical remarks during his commentary on Day 2. The former Australian batsman was taken aback when he watched Siraj deliver a bouncer to Head right after removing the superb third-man defender. Head, capitalizing on the chance, struck SIraj in that area.

And Simon Katich was like, “That is dumb. Dumb cricket!” in the commentary box at The Gabba. Simon Katich criticized the fielding setup by Mohammed Siraj, questioning the strategy of removing a key fielder after planning around Head.

“That is unbelievable. Because the over before he had a man right in that spot and he’s running and what they were planning without the fielder there. That is dumb. Dumb cricket. They got two men out the leg side. They got a deep point. They had a man right in that spot for this very plan to Travis Head and then he doesn’t have the fielder and now he’s going to put the fielder back down there right now. Horses bolted, buddy. Can I just loading up? Daily audible above the slamming of the stable door,” Katich said on Cricket 7 commentary.

"That is dumb. Dumb cricket!" Simon Katich didn't miss Siraj and India for this delivery that Travis Head ramped to the boundary…#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tvGRG2CfIK — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2024

Rohit’s bowler rotation and match-ups against different Australian hitters were also called into question at various points during the game. The India captain also faced criticism when he announced his decision to put Ravindra Jadeja into the playing XI, removing Ravichandran Ashwin from the squad for the third Test.

