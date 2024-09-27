Mohit Sharma, Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler, recalled how Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav was on a rampage during IPL 2023 and he had to ask Ashish Nehra how to tackle the batter.

Suryakumar Yadav has given many batters sleepless nights. Surya is easily one of the most destructive batters in world T20 cricket, having hit runs for both India and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. His achievements with the five-time IPL champions earned him an India call-up in 2021.

Suryakumar was part of MI’s IPL triumphs in 2017, 2019 and 2020 scoring 500 runs in 2018, 424 in 2020 and since then, has been one of the pillars of the MI batting unit.

Mohit Sharma recalled an encounter between GT and MI in IPL 2023 where Shubman Gill had hammered 120 off 60 balls to take GT’s total to 233, and MI, needing a monster chase, relied on Suryakumar Yadav.

“Before my spell, Surya and Tilak were batting really well. I used to bowl after 10 overs only that season. Before that I think 2 or 3 wickets were down they were batting in a way that it looked like they will chase it down with two overs to spare. They were in a different zone altogether. Before that match, I remember we had a team meeting to discuss the plans for Surya. You cannot really plan against Surya. He will destroy all your plans in one over.

Generally, in our meeting, we were discussing how to go about it. I told them that we cannot do much. We should let him think that we are planning something against him. So go out there and do your job. Even if he hits you for 6 sixes in an over, it’s alright. Don’t worry about it. He was in that kind of form,” Mohit said on the ‘2 Sloggers’ podcast.

At that point, GT, particularly their bowler Mohit Sharma, believed the game was over. That is until skipper Hardik Pandya gave the ball to Mohit after the tenth over.

“He was and still is the No. 1 T20 batsman. So I had a clear plan in my mind. I bowled the first ball, which was dispatched for a six. I didn’t even want to bowl that delivery. He hit me for a 90 meter six over mid-wicket. When I was walking back, I told myself that I have taken a step back. I had to bowl those remaining 6 deliveries like you bowl in test matches.

I had to pitch the ball right up there. Even if he hits 6 sixes, it’s alright. I cannot control if he is set or out. I knew that very clearly. And I had told Ashish bhai before the match that I might end up conceding 6 sixes in an over. It’s alright, I am not going to do anything. Let’s see what Surya does,” Mohit added.

Mohit Sharma reveals how he helped stop Suryakumar Yadav’s rampage



As the Titans advanced to the final, Mohit Sharma was the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker, trailing only colleague Mohammed Shami’s 28.

Mohit had the kind of touch that could stop Suryakumar. He set off one of MI’s most notorious batting collapses, culminating with astounding figures of 5/10 from 2.2 overs.

“The second delivery, Surya tried to play a paddle scoop. The length was perfect and it hit the top of the bat. I remember after that delivery, when we were celebrating, I told everybody that we were lucky. I didn’t say that our plan worked. I said that we were lucky. Surya getting out was very crucial. After his wicket… Tilak… I don’t even remember what happened. Even then everybody got out. But SKY was in his elements that day. He was smashing everybody. He scored 61,” Mohit mentioned.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Picks ‘The Best’ Indian Captain!! Not MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli

