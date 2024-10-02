Pakistan cricketers are still waiting for the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB to clear their dues for the past four months. Cricketers are unhappy with the continued uncertainty surrounding their contracts, yet they feel powerless to advocate for their demands. Furthermore, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is resolute not to succumb to external demands in his decision-making.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approved central contracts for 25 players last year, following long discussions with prominent sportsmen. Notably, for the first time, the deal included a 3% allocation of ICC income, as well as increased monthly compensation.

According to the facts, these contracts were signed for three years, from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. However, after the team’s dismal performances, the new management began a review of the contracts just one year in.

Players put pressure on the board last year, before the World Cup, to get a favorable deal, but the situation has altered radically. They haven’t gotten their monthly salaries in four months, from July to October, despite several reminders.

Additionally, the sponsorship payments for the emblem on their shirts have been past due for some months.

According to sources, the chairman has made it clear that no player, regardless of size, will earn a central contract if they fail the fitness test. Recently, numerous notable athletes failed this exam but will be given another chance to prove their fitness.

Babar Azam, who led contract negotiations with Mohsin Naqvi takes a backseat owing to his own poor form

One player, commenting on the condition of anonymity, raised concerns about the team’s recent performance, implying that the board has been more pushy as a result of these issues.

Babar Azam also initiated negotiations with the board; but, with his present form deteriorating, he is in a less favorable position to advocate for player demands.

The Champions Cup has caused delays in performing fitness tests for several players. The delay in disclosing the new central contracts is entirely due to awaiting finalizations. Once all issues have been resolved, the announcement will be made, and the contracts will take effect on July 1.

Under the previous deal, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, all classified as Category A, earned monthly payments of 4.5 million rupees. Furthermore, 3% of the ICC revenue for 2023-24 amounted to 1.53 million rupees, for a total monthly transfer of 6.03 million rupees to their accounts.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan all made 3 million rupees a month in Category B. Notably, Sarfaraz and Shan were originally placed in Category D but were later elevated. With their ICC share of 1,147,500 rupees, they received a total of 4,147,500 rupees every month. It’s worth noting that in February of this year, Haris Rauf lost his central contract after refusing to tour Australia for the Test series.

In Category C, Imad Wasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, and Nauman Ali were paid a monthly salary of one million rupees, which included 765,000 rupees from the ICC, bringing their total monthly earnings to 1,765,000 rupees.

In Category D, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ehsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Dhani, Osama Mir, Zaman Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Aamer Jamal, and Tayyab Tahir earned 750,000 rupees per month. They received 1,132,500 rupees per month, including 382,500 rupees from the ICC.

