Walking out for a last-minute change in the press conference, the Indian team’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, felt that having so many youngsters in the side would keep the environment charged up without focusing much attention on their batting during the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The biggest concern for the visiting side is their lack of experience in the batting unit against the known Australian bowling department, which consists of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon. This is especially true in the absence of the touring captain Rohit Sharma and the news of Shubman Gill getting ruled out of the first game due to a finger injury.

More on that, the Blue Brigade is coming into the series on the back of their 0-3 clean sweep against New Zealand at home, and that result doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence and encouragement in the side. Morne Morkel, however, reckoned that more than putting pressure on the batting unit, it would be important to take the small steps.

“You need to look at the wicket and formulate your sort of game plan on how the wicket is going to play, but that is the beauty about Test cricket have to fight through some of those conditions, (and) break it down into sessions, and get yourself into a partnership.” The former fast bowler of South Africa expressed at the presser.

“It is going to be great learning for these young guys. Australia is not going to bowl you many bad balls. We know wickets are going to be fast it is going to be bouncy.” Morne Morkel shed light.

Morne Morkel provides a blueprint of India’s batting for the series opener

India is unbeaten against the Australian side in the Border Gavaskar Trophies since 2014/15 and has also earned two successive red-ball series victories down under. That will always motivate them to get themselves ahead in the contest. However, The Protea bowler felt it would be important to make a name here on the bigger stage for the young batters.

“I think for any cricketer when you come to Australia. This is where you make a name for yourself on one of the bigger stages of playing world cricket. I think that is the driving force for some of the young guys to come up here, (and) play good solid cricket score 500-600 runs in a serious stake, and then put themselves on the stage.” Morne Morkel remarked during the interaction.

The eyes will always be on Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, to shoulder the responsibilities of their batting department. The veteran has enjoyed the conditions with 1352 runs in 25 innings at an average of over 54.08 with the help of six centuries.

However, the ongoing year hasn’t been up to the mark for the Delhi-born, who struggled with just 93 runs in six innings against the Kiwis in the last home series at an average of 15.5, smashing one solitary half-century. Morne Morkel has analyzed the preparation of the batter.

“The intensity and preparation he trains are always top-level. From Virat’s point of view, it is about sharing sort of things that have worked for him in the past. He is always putting himself under pressure in the nets for the younger guys to see him train in that fashion.” The former lanky pacer noted.

“If it is new ball guys coming in a bit closer and throwing at a higher speed to him, those are the small things that the younger guys and less experienced guys will pick and also take their game to another level.” Morne Morkel concluded.

It’s the simple blueprint for the Indian team in Perth of building partnerships, going through the tough phase against the new ball, and avoiding throwing their wickets away when the ball gets soft.