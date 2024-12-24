MS Dhoni is under scrutiny by the Jharkhand Housing Board as an inquiry has been launched into his residential property in Ranchi. It has been alleged that Dhoni has been using his residential property for commercial purposes.

The relevant land is located on Harmu Road in Ranchi and covers roughly 10,000 square feet. The Jharkhand government handed it to Dhoni in recognition of his achievements in international cricket.

However, MS Dhoni now lives in a seven-acre compound on Simaliya Ring Road, around 25 kilometers from his prior home on Harmu Road. Dhoni and his family moved into their new home in 2017, after a three-year construction process.

As per Board Chairman Sanjay Lal Paswan, the use of the land for non-residential purposes is deemed illegal. The dispute erupted after allegations circulated of a diagnostic center being established at Dhoni’s Harmu house.

MS Dhoni using residential plot for commercial use

Following this, the board has launched an investigation to investigate why the plot was originally given and whether it is being used in line with the rules. If it is confirmed that the residential land is being exploited commercially, strict action will be taken.

MS Dhoni previously lived on Harmu Road and now calls Simaliya’s Ring Road home. According to reports, the diagnostic lab has been constructed in the older property, prompting the housing board to closely monitor developments.

It is worth noting that the Jharkhand government handed Dhoni the home site during Arjun Munda’s stint as Chief Minister, in recognition of his outstanding cricketing achievements. The site, which is around 10,000 square feet, currently houses a luxurious mansion.

If the charges are proven to be true, Dhoni is set to be served a legal notice by the Jharkhand Housing Board.

“The state housing board’s rules dictate that plots allotted for residential purposes could not be used for commercial gains. We have received some complaints. I have asked the officials to probe the matter. If the allegations are found to be true, then a notice will be issued to Dhoni,” Sanjay Lal Paswan was quoted as saying by TOI.

Interestingly, the BJP’s state headquarters on Harmu Road has also been accused of misusing residential lands. The Housing Board has previously issued notices in this regard.

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. Dhoni amassed 17,092 runs across all formats at an average of 44.74, with 15 centuries and 108 fifties. Meanwhile, he ranks third on the list of most dismissals (1,363) as a keeper.

He still plays for CSK in IPL and will turn out for the Yellow Army in IPL 2025, after being retained as an uncapped player by them.

