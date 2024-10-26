MS Dhoni, Legendary India, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, has hinted that he will continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025 and beyond. MS Dhoni, 43, has likely put an end to any speculation over his future.

MS Dhoni has been dealing with ailments for the previous two years. He guided CSK to the IPL 2023 title despite a knee ailment and then competed in the IPL 2024 with a hamstring tear. This has limited his talents, and while he has kept wickets in every match in both seasons, he has batted as a finisher, facing very few balls but making a significant impact.

The 43-year-old had relinquished the CSK captaincy and handed the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024.

Want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I have- MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni declared his intention to play cricket for another few years while speaking at a Rigi promotional event. Dhoni said that the pressures of the game make it harder to enjoy it.

“I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do. It’s not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years,” said Dhoni.

MS Dhoni finished his captaincy tenure with five titles for the Super Kings. Last season, CSK finished fifth in the points table, just missing the playoffs due to net run rate (NRR).

I Have To Keep Myself Fit For Nine Months To play for 2 months – MS Dhoni

CSK has the option of retaining Dhoni as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore under a revamped retention rule that was reinstated after being removed in 2021. This might allow Dhoni to continue playing for the franchise while reducing the burden of being a key player.

Dhoni also discussed his conditioning regimen, which has been essential in keeping him match-ready for the IPL.

“I have to keep myself fit for nine months so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time, you know, chill a bit,” he said.

His schedule consists of 15 to 25 days of training followed by times of rest, a balance that allows him to stay in “the groove” while also enjoying his food and off-field life.

“I’ve kept it very simple. I’ll train for 15, 20, 25 days and then take off for 15-20 days, so it really helps me be in the groove. I can enjoy the food that I want to eat. Once I start training, I follow a good diet, I won’t say an excellent diet. That’s what keeps me busy,” the veteran said.

Dhoni’s connection to the game remains strong even when he is not actively participating.

Reflecting on how his emotions as a spectator differ from his time as a player, he said, “When I was playing, I used to watch less, but now that I’m not playing international cricket, every time there’s a game going on, I watch keenly. As a spectator, my heart rate goes up. On the field, my heart rate is more controlled, but watching as a fan, it shoots up.”

