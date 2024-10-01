The former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Dinesh Karthik, believes that the shuffle in the uncapped player rule ahead of the retention for the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been made, only for MS Dhoni to keep on going in the upcoming few seasons of the tournament.

The IPL General Committee (GC) has remarked that they have brought a light change in the uncapped player rule. If any Indian player hasn’t played an international game for five years before the respective season and doesn’t carry a central contract with himself, then he won’t be eligible as a capped player.

In those circumstances, MS Dhoni, whose last international game came in July 2019, can be slotted in the department by the Chennai Super Kings and got retained for a price of only INR 4 crore. But will they want to take the chance for a 43-year-old for the next three editions of the event, or will the individual push them to do so?

Dinesh Karthik reveals how MS Dhoni has made a major contribution to the success of the IPL

Under the captaincy of the former Indian leader, the Yellow Army has won five titles in the tournament, with the most recent one coming in 2023 when they beat the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Chennai.

The former Indian wicket-keeper of India, Dinesh Karthik, highlighted how the inclusion of MS Dhoni in this manner for the next season of the event would put everyone in a happy place. For the success of it in the last 15-18 years, the veteran has played a huge role.

“Look, everybody talks about it. This rule has been made for one man, and I am for it through and through. This man has been a major part of what this IPL has been. Everybody has been in a happy place, be it the BCCI, be it the franchises, or how the league has performed over the years and how it has kept players so happy for the last 15-18 years. This man (MS Dhoni) has played a major role.” The Chennai-born remarked during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

When it comes to his performance with the bat, MS Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-getter of the tournament with 5243 runs in 229 innings at an average of around 40 and a strike rate of nearly 140 with the help of 24 half-centuries.

“You can ask any TV broadcaster, and you will get the answer that when this man steps on the field, the ratings go up. This is a fact. If you are trying to do something that is going to help the league, then why not?” Dinesh Karthik reflected.

“Yes, you don’t want to bend or break the rules but, if it’s a fair one where all teams have been informed and it’s fair and we can go ahead, then why not.” The Tamil Nadu pointed out.

He also shared how electrifying the Chepauk becomes when the veteran makes his entry into the ground during the IPL.

“MS Dhoni is a special cricketer, and he is one of the best players and captains this country has ever had. So, I am all for it. I am happy if he is playing well. There is a certain energy that happens when you walk into that Chepauk stadium. There is a certain vibration.” Karthik told in the conversation.

“You need to be around to feel that. God has blessed that, a few people have certain talents. He is one of the best things to happen in Indian cricket in the last decade or half. So, I am extremely happy that he is going to be present for the league.” The 39-year-old commentator concluded.