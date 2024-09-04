MS Dhoni once refused to help Shardul Thakur, despite the bowlers being belted for fours and sixes during an IPL match. This stunning revelation was made by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who played with MS Dhoni in IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

Harbhajan Singh, a former India spinner, described Dhoni’s tough love on Shardul Thakur at Chennai Super Kings, where after being tonked by a batter, MSD did not say anything to the India fast bowler.

Shardul played four IPL seasons with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, while Harbhajan played three. As a result, the occurrence to which he refers must have occurred between 2018 and 2020.

According to Harbhajan, Dhoni has always preferred to play a supporting role to the bowler rather than taking the lead. In other words, Dhoni wanted the bowlers to learn from their mistakes rather than spoon-feeding them.

Of course, when it came down to it, Dhoni spoke up, but not at the expense of self-improvement.

“I remember a game we were playing for CSK. I was fielding at the short fine leg and MS Dhoni was keeping. Shardul Thakur was bowling and the first ball Kane Williamson hit him down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, same length, and Williamson played the same shot. I went to MS and asked him to tell Shardul try and bowl different length.

MS said to me ‘Paaji agar aaj bataunga na, yeh kabhi nahi seekhega (If I will tell him now, then he will never learn). Let him learn by himself’. His thought process was that when Shardul will get hit for boundaries, he will learn it quickly. That was MS Dhoni’s way,” Harbhajan said on Taruwar Kohli’s podcast.

Shardul Thakur returned to CSK fold for the IPL 2024 tournament, but by then MS Dhoni had handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Harbhajan Singh outlined three characteristics of MS Dhoni that made CSK everyone’s favorite team

Harbhajan, who has spent over a decade with the great man, highlights three attributes of Dhoni that have made CSK the most popular squad among all ten IPL franchises. The Chennai franchise has a cricket-crazed fanbase, the majority of which stems from a shared admiration for Dhoni.

But, beyond the public’s respect and affection, Harbhajan believes it is the simple things Dhoni has implemented at CSK that have made the team so appreciated by both fans and players.

“He is very calm, which is a huge deal. Secondly, he is very clear what he wants. And third, his own ability to win games reflects on the team as well. These are three very important things Dhoni does. Also, he ensures a great team environment is maintained. No one is treated like a biggie or a kid at the same time. What he has done matters. He is always prioritised team goals over individuals. I think that’s what made CSK a special team. The dressing room – win or lose – remains the same. It’s one of those very rare qualities. You don’t feel like there’s a match the next day, it is that relaxed. As long as you give your best, it’s fine. Learn and move forward,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will play for CSK in IPL 2025, as BCCI is yet to unveil the retention and RTM rules for the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Joins Rajasthan Royals (RR) As Head Coach For IPL 2025- Report