MS Dhoni has been speculated to struggle with injury in the ongoing IPL 2024. There have been several videos and photos circulating on social media, that show Dhoni with an ice pack on his leg and taking support from Suresh Raina while coming down the stairs.

For the first time in his T20 career, MS Dhoni batted at number nine in a match between CSK and Punjab Kings. However, he was unable to contribute anything and was clean-bowled for a golden duck by Harshal Patel.

MS Dhoni has been batting at number eight in the IPL 2024, and he has had success in cameo appearances, with a strike rate of 224 or above. He has 110 runs in 11 matches, including a high of 37*. He has faced 49 balls and scored 10 fours and nine sixes so far.

According to recent rumors, MS Dhoni has been nursing a muscle strain in his leg and is batting down to limit running between the wickets. Even as Harbhajan Singh sparked a debate over Dhoni’s utility in the Chennai Super Kings system by batting so low in the order, the team has developed its version of Dhoni’s batting stance.

If MS Dhoni bats too long, we run the risk of losing him: Stephen Fleming

CSK coach Stephen Fleming has stated that MS Dhoni has no new injury worries and has revealed that he suffered a muscular strain before the commencement of the IPL 2024 season.

“We’re managing his workload. t’s risky and we’ve seen that early on in the season with a little bit of muscle injury, that if he bats too long, we run the risk of losing him. “So we’re trying to find that balance where he can have an impact on the match by just hitting sixes and fours, which he’s done pretty well and keep as well as some of the best in the competition, if not the best in the competition,” Fleming told reporters, quoted by Cricbuzz.

Fleming claimed that Dhoni would not be asked to bat in a position that required him to stay at the wicket for an extended period.

“So don’t underestimate his influence on the team just because he comes in at number nine. There’s a timing aspect, but we’re very wary of what he can give us and we will max that out, but we don’t want to max it out where we lose him. So it’s a delicate balance,” Fleming added. Specifically asked if Dhoni is nursing an injury, Fleming categorically denied it. “I’ve told you, there’s nothing there in terms of small muscle injury ages ago, but it’s only become news now. Yeah, he can run. He’s not going to bat for a long period of time, so finding that point, keeping is fine. “He’s very economical with his movement, so he can keep in his hands and his hand-eye [coordination] and speed is as good as any. So no problem with that. We’re just guarding against him, batting for five or six overs, having to sprint every couple of balls. So it’s a specific role that we’re using him for.”

