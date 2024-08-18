Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has picked his all-time World XI, where the world cup winning Indian captain, MS Dhoni, is set to lead the side, along with some of the stars around the globe in different eras, who have been successful in different periods with both bat and ball.

Basit Ali has gone with the former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag and former England captain Alastair Cook to open the innings, both of whom are arguably one of the greatest openers in World Cricket.

Sehwag smashed 8586 ODI runs in 104 Test innings at a strike rate of over 80, celebrating 32 half-centuries and 23 centuries with a best score of 319, while in the One-day international format, he has 8273 runs at a strike rate of over 100, notching up 38 fifties and 15 centuries.

The left-handed batter, Cook, has managed nearly 16000 runs in international cricket in 257 games, at an average of 42.88, thanks to his 38 centuries and 76 fifties, with a best score of 294.

Basit Ali leaves out Rohit Sharma from his all-time World XI

At number three, the veteran has gone on to pick the delightful left-handed batter of world cricket, Brian Charles Lara in number four, who is the only batter till now to celebrate 400 runs in an innings. In 430 games, the former West Indies captain has scored 22358 runs in international cricket, with the help of 53 centuries and 111 fifties.

At number four, Basit Ali has gone with the greatest ever batter of the game, Sachin Tendulkar, who sits at the top of the ladder among most runs in international cricket, with over 34000 runs in 664 innings, at an average of 48.52 with a strike rate of nearly 70, shouldering on 164 half-centuries and 100 centuries.

Virat Kohli who is the fourth highest run-getter of world cricket, with 26942 runs in 533 games, at an average of 53.35, with the help of 80 centuries and 140 half-centuries. On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s former wicket-keeper batter, Kumar Sangakkara, is the second leading run-getter of the game with more than 28000 runs in 594 innings at an average of 46.77 and a strike rate of 66.56, shouldering on 63 centuries and 153 half-centuries.

“Number 5 is Sangakkara oblique Virat Kohli. Sangakkara has also delivered great performances. I have left this name on you.” The former middle-order batter of the Green Brigade expressed in the video shared on his YouTube channel.

For the all-rounder, he has gone with South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, who has managed to collect 25534 runs in international cricket in 519 innings, at an average of 49.10, with the help of 62 centuries and 149 fifties, with the best score of 224, while the pacer has also enjoyed huge success with the ball in hand.

MS Dhoni, who has 17266 runs in 538 innings in world cricket, is set to lead the team, as his captaincy record of all three ICC tournaments always keeps him ahead in the race.

“Number 8 for any team in the world will be Wasim Akram. Number 9 is the most dangerous bowler in my opinion. We have seen big bowlers like Joel Garner, I have played with Ambrose, I have seen Caddick, but I don’t think there will be a bowler like him.” Basit Ali narrated in the same video.

The former left-arm pacer has picked up 916 wickets in 460 games, while he will be partnered with two more pacers- Malcolm Marshall and Glenn McGrath. The Australian fast bowler has bagged 949 wickets in 376 innings, while the tall Caribbean pacer has nailed 533 wickets across formats.

In the spin department, Basit Ali has gone with late great Shane Warne, who collected 1001 wickets in international cricket in just 339 innings, at an average of under 26.

Basit Ali’s all-time World XI:

Virender Sehwag, Alastair Cook, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara/Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (C), Wasim Akram, Malcolm Marshall, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne