The Indian Premier League (IPL) General Meeting (GM) changed the uncapped player rule a few days ago, as the aim was to have MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for the next three seasons of the tournament. But is there a confirmation that he would turn up only because of the change of rule for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

Having played his last international game in July 2019, MS Dhoni is eligible for the retention of the next IPL as an uncapped player for a price of INR 4 crore. The change of rule is a huge blessing for the Yellow Army, but the five-time champion side is yet to decide on the future of the veteran.

In 2022, the Ranchi-born was asked to put light on his future for the league, where he narrated that he would be pretty happy if he finished his career at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, something which wasn’t possible during the last season after they were eliminated in the group stage of the event.

Kasi Viswanathan spills the beans on the return of MS Dhoni before IPL 2025

The CEO of the franchise, Kasi Viswanathan, stressed that the uncapped player rule was always there and wasn’t particularly designed for them. In May this year, he was asked the same question whether they know the status of the wicket-keeper batter’s future for the franchise.

“It is a question which only MS can answer. The question for us (is), we have always respected the decisions taken by MS Dhoni, We have left it to him.” Kasi answered the question on the CSK YouTube Channel.

“As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine.” The CSK CEO revealed.

Over the years, the question has also been asked to MS Dhoni, directly or indirectly, but his decision to hand over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the last season was a huge indication behind some new revelation. At 43, he didn’t meet any media in the last season of the tournament.

A few days ago, Kasi was thrown the same question, and he came up with the same answer but from a different angle.

“We are not sure at this stage. We might not even use it for MS Dhoni. It’s still too early to comment on this because we haven’t had discussions with him.” The CSK CEO said.

The former wicket-keeper of the Indian team is the sixth highest run-getter of the league, with 5243 runs in 264 games at an average of nearly 40 with a strike rate of nearly 140 and a best score of unbeaten 84 runs, with the help of 24 half-centuries.

When the rules were announced, the World Cup-winning Indian captain was out of the country and has returned recently.

“MS Dhoni was in the US, and we haven’t had discussions yet. Now, I am traveling this week, so there is a possibility of some discussions in the coming week. So, there could be some clarity then. We are hopeful of him playing but, it’s a call he will himself take.” Kasi added.

The teams need to submit their retentions before the mega auction on or before October 31.