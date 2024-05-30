MS Dhoni is set to make a big announcement on his 43rd birthday on July 7, said India legend Sunil Gavaskar, which might be in concern to his future in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Many thought that MS Dhoni would make a fairytale exit from the Indian Premier League after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the IPL 2024 in front of their home crowd in Chennai on May 26. Unfortunately, RCB shattered those dreams by defeating CSK by 27 runs in their final league game to eliminate the 5-time champions.

Dhoni discreetly disappeared following the defeat, despite Virat Kohli’s efforts to find him. And before you knew it, he had returned home and was riding his bike through Ranchi. For the first time, CSK has refrained from commenting on what comes next for Dhoni.

Kasi Viswanathan has often stated, ‘I don’t know’, however, he and CSK are hoping Dhoni returns next year to win the IPL for the sixth time for the ‘Yellove Army’.

MS Dhoni should never announce retirement from the IPL: Sunil Gavaskar

Dhoni turns 43 on July 7, and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes MSD will have made up his mind by then.

According to a popular tweet shared by a user on X, Gavaskar wants Dhoni to never retire, recommending MS Dhoni take on a more Davis Cup-like role in which players are part of the squad but do not necessarily play all the time.

“I feel he will make a big announcement on July 7. MS Dhoni should never announce retirement from the IPL. Instead, he should stop playing in it. Whenever Dhoni feels fine, he can return to the league. Even BCCI will not be able to stop him as he will not retire from the tournament,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar is believed to have said these lines while doing commentary during the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Regardless, it would be difficult if Dhoni had to return for one last shot. The degree of Dhoni’s suspected muscle damage is unknown, and if he needs surgery, the challenge will become more difficult. Dhoni has a few months to decide, or he may have already decided. Nobody knows what the insane scientist is thinking.

