MS Dhoni’s New Bat Sticker Goes Viral As He Wins Hearts With His Gesture For Childhood Friend

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently preparing for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will be leading Chennai Super Kings in the seventeenth edition of the tournament.

While it was widely expected that he would bring down curtains on his illustrious career after leading CSK to title in 2023, he decided otherwise. MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, had stated that he would like to play at least one more season in front of the CSK fans instead of opting for the easy thing’ which was to retire after the triumph.

“Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them,” MS Dhoni had said.

Such was his commitment to play in IPL 2024 that he underwent a knee surgery right after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 final. Soon after the final ended, he went to Mumbai for the surgery and immediately began his rehabilitation programme. He is fully fit now and is all set to don the CSK jersey once again.

MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture:

Ahead of the forthcoming season, MS Dhoni’s name started trending on the social media and the reason is absolutely heartwarming. A photo of the India legend batting in the nets went viral. The reason behind it was the sticker on the bat.

The bat had a Prime Sports sticker instead of the Ton sticker that he displayed on his bat in IPL 2023. For those who don’t know, Prime Sports is a company owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh. Paramjit played a key role in MS Dhoni’s career, helping him in his early days when he was trying to make it big in the game. He was also instrumental in getting Dhoni his first bat sponsor.