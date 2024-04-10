Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (MI Playing XI) & Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (RCB Playing XI), IPL 2024, Match 25: Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 24th game of the ongoing IPL 2024. The MI vs RCB game is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 10).

Both the teams are currently languishing in the bottom of the points table and will be desperate to turn things around. MI have one win from four games while RCB have one win from five games. With little room for further slipups, one can expect a cracking game between the two heavyweights. And before the game gets underway, we take a look at the probable playing elevens of both the teams.

MI Playing XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w)

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave MI a flying start in their last game against DC. They shared an 80-run stand for the first wicket and will be eying another good outing. Rohit scored 49 while Kishan scored 42. Both the batters are in good touch and will be looking to score big.

Middle-order batters and allrounders: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd

In the comeback game, Suryakumar Yadav had a poor outing as he was out for a duck while Tilak Varma could score only 6. Tim David played a brilliant knock, scoring an unbeaten 45 off 21 balls while Romario Shepherd was the star of the game. He scored 39 runs off just 10 balls and dismissed David Warner as well. Mohammad Nabi did not get the chance to bat and bowled two tidy overs.

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Gerald Coetzee had a good outing against DC as he picked up four wickets for 34 runs and will be looking to replicate his performance. Jasprit Bumrah was class apart once again, conceding only 22 runs in his 4 overs and picked up a couple of wickets. Piyush Chawla conceded 32 runs in his 2 overs and will be looking to bounce back.

RCB Playing XI:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c)

Virat Kohli continued his strong run in the tournament and scored a brilliant unbeaten 113 against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. He and Faf du Plessis added 125 runs for the first wicket and will be looking to give their team another good start in the upcoming game. Du Plessis will also be eying a big score after being dismissed for 44 in the last game.

Middle-order batters and allrounders: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan

RCB’s middle-order disappointed once again in the last game. Even after the openers shared a 125-run stand, RCB could only post 183. Glenn Maxwell scored only 1 off 3 balls while debutant Saurav Chauhan was out for 9. Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 5. With Will Jacks waiting in the wings, the likes of Maxwell and Green will have to perform well or might get dropped from the playing eleven.

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Reece Topley had a good outing with the ball against RR as he picked up 2 wickets for 27 runs off his four overs. On the other hand, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj picked up one wicket each while conceding 37 and 35 runs respectively. Mayank Dagar had a poor outing, conceding 34 runs in only 2 overs.