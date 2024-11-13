Munaf Patel, former India pacer and 2011 World Cup winner, has been named the bowling coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise ahead of the IPL 2025. DC made the announcement on social media on November 12, 2024.

Munaf Patel now joins head coach Hemang Badani and director of cricket Venugopal Rao in the new-look all-Indian coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Munaf replaces former Australia allrounder James Hopes as the new bowling coach of Delhi Capitals. As part of an overhaul in July 2024, DC formally parted ties with Hopes and former head coach Ricky Ponting. Since then, they have concentrated on assembling a coaching staff that is largely composed of Indians.

Old-school grit 🤝 Winning mindset Welcome to DC, legend 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/d62DSCcqNR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 12, 2024

DC has retained South African batsman Tristan Stubbs, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as part of their preparations for the three-year IPL cycle ahead of the IPL auction 2025.

First big coaching role for Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel has a wealth of expertise from his time playing for India in various competitions. Munaf also played for the Gujarat Lions (2017), Mumbai Indians (2011–2013), and Rajasthan Royals (2008–2010). With Mumbai, he won the 2013 IPL season.

In 63 Indian Premier League (IPL) games, Munaf Patel claimed 74 wickets at a remarkable economy rate of 7.51. His most recent IPL debut was in 2017, and he is now scheduled to make a comeback as a coach with the goal of improving the bowling ability of the team.

Munaf Patel is making a significant debut in the field of prominent coaching with this position. Since he stopped playing competitive cricket in 2018, this is his first significant position. But after leaving the game, the former Indian bowler has occasionally made an appearance in competitions with former stars.

After the retention, DC co-owner Parth Jindal stated, “In Axar, Kuldeep, Tristan, and Abishek, we have the ideal blend of experience and youth, and I am very pleased with our retentions. I would have liked to retain more players who have turned out for DC, but the rules mean we have to pick strategically.”

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, DC will enter with a purse of INR 73 crores and two RTM cards.

“Going into the auction, we will have two RTM cards, and that leaves the door open for players who have worn the DC shirt in the past to carry on with us. We know who we want and will make sure to get some, if not all, of the players back. With this important milestone behind us, the team is working tirelessly on the mega auction. Our intent is to build a strong and balanced squad that can bring home a much-awaited IPL trophy to our city,” Jindal stated.

IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

