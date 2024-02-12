Musheer Khan Might Go Ahead Of His Elder Brother Sarfaraz Khan: Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked Musheer Khan as one of India’s most impressive players in the recently-concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup. The World Cup ended on a heartbreaking note for Musheer Khan and his India teammates as Australia beat them by 79 runs to lift the title.

Batting first, Australia scored 253 for 7 in the allotted 50 overs. In reply, India were bowled out for just 174. In the title-decider, Musheer Khan scored 33 runs off 22 balls and picked up 1 wicket for 46 runs in 9 overs. His effort, however, was not enough for the team to beat the team from Down Under.

While Musheer Khan could not make a big impact in the World Cup, he did enjoy a stellar run in the competition. The Mumbai youngster finished the tournament with 360 runs and seven wickets to his name. He was the only player in the competition to hit two centuries.

Aakash Chopra praises Musheer Khan:

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Musheer Khan and stated that he can overshadow his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan. The former cricketer-turned-commentator said that the youngster has got a gift of timing. At the same time, he also advised the right-handed batsman to work on his backfoot shots.

“I liked Musheer a lot. When their careers finish in the end, the younger brother might go ahead of the elder one. The good thing about him (Musheer) is that he has got the gift of timing.

“He plays very well on his legs and plays well straight too. Whenever the ball is in that range, he plays extremely well. The kid plays spin very well and plays some good unconventional shots too,” said Aakash Chopra.

“He will have to work on one thing. The backfoot play is slightly weak. He got a life in the final and got out in the slips in the semi-final as well. If you have to play long, you will have to work hard on your game against the short ball,” he added.