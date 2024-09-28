Musheer Khan, the talented Mumbai batter and brother of India’s Sarfaraz Khan, has suffered a serious neck injury and other fractures after being involved in a car accident on the Purvanchal Expressway. Musheer was on his way to Lucknow from Azamgarh along with his father Naushad for the Irani Cup tie.

Musheer Khan was set to represent Mumbai in the highly anticipated Irani Cup 2024 against the Rest of India, starting on October 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Musheer Khan, the brother of fellow Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, has been in excellent form in red-ball cricket. His most recent exploits include a memorable knock of 181 for India B versus India A in the Duleep Trophy, which helped his team to victory.

Despite this, his form plummeted in the following matches, with scores of 1, 5, and two ducks in his final four innings.

The youthful batter has been one of the most promising prospects on the Indian domestic circuit. Musheer has a remarkable average of 51.14 in first-class cricket, with 716 runs from 15 innings, including three centuries and one half-century.

Musheer Khan to miss Irani Cup tie and Ranji Trophy matches

As per a report in the Indian Express, Musheer Khan was traveling with his father Naushad Khan from his hometown Azamgarh to Lucknow to join the Mumbai team for the Irani Cup tie. The report stated that while the Mumbai squad flew from Mumbai to Lucknow, Musheer was not with them.

On Friday evening, the Mumbai squad went from Mumbai to Lucknow to compete in the Irani Cup, with Musheer scheduled to join from his hometown, where he was training. The MCA wanted Musheer to fly with the team.

However, Naushad requested that his son be allowed to train at Azamgarh after failing to perform in the final few innings of the just-finished Duleep Trophy. The MCA, in cooperation with the Mumbai team’s coaching staff, approved Naushad’s request.

Musheer Khan was traveling with his father and two others when their SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, collided with a median and overturned, according to eyewitnesses and a member of Lucknow Police’s traffic directorate. Musheer was rushed to the hospital and treated for concussion, but the extent of the injury has yet to be determined.

“He met with an accident last night and will miss the Irani Cup. He will be flying back to Mumbai on Sunday. The medical team of MCA and BCCI is monitoring his situation. The BCCI will be doing another round of medical tests and scan once he returns,” an MCA official told Indian Express.

It is learned that Musheer will be flown back to Mumbai at the earliest, where he will check into a BCCI-mandated hospital for a detailed assessment. The BCCI and NCA’s medical panel have been swiftly made aware of his case.

Mumbai has yet to name Musheer’s replacement. The right-handed hitter will also miss the opening rounds of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, which begins on October 11.

