My Mother Calls Him Shaytan, Says Usman Khawaja As His Mother And David Warner Share Heartwarming Hug

David Warner, on Saturday (January 6), brought down curtains on his illustrious Test career. The southpaw’s Test career ended with the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third Test to complete a clean sweep.

David Warner starred with the bat in the second innings of the game, scoring a fine half-century to help his side chase down 130 with ease. Australia began the chase on a shaky note, losing Usman Khawaja for a duck before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne scored half-centuries and shared a century-plus stand to seal the game for their team.

The retiring batsman received a standing ovation from the fans at the SCG while he was walking out of the field for one last time in Tests. After the game, David Warner was also seen sharing a heartwarming moment with Fozia Tariq, Khawaja’s mother.

My mum loves him: Usman Khawaja on David Warner:

Speaking after the game, Usman Khawaja revealed how much his mother loves David Warner. His long-term friend and opening partner was hugging his mother when Khawaja was speaking to the broadcasters. After seeing the brilliant scene, the Australia star said: “He’s hugging my mom, she loves him a lot. She calls him Shaytan. Devil. Satan. My mum loved the fact that he was the devil. And it wasn’t her son that she could just push it back to Lorraine and Howard [Warner’s parents].”

David Warner hugs Usman Khawaja's mother after his last Test match. Warner and Khawaja have been friends for 31 years and Khawaja's mother calls him 'devil' ❤️❤️ #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/GH1iT9EEbX — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 6, 2024

Speaking further about his opening partner, Khawaja said: “I’m very proud of having walked out to bat with him, loved the way he took on the bowlers and completed the 3-0 series win. I’ll remember him as an entertainer and a performer, when you get David Warner you’ll get something unexpected at all times.

“Honestly, I just enjoyed batting with him, he attacked the ball, let me play my game. When I finish (my career), we can enjoy playing a round of golf together. Be yourself, you can’t try to be someone else, you just can’t go out and strike in the 70s (when asked if Warner can be replaced seamlessly),” he added.