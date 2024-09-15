Bangladesh is coming into the two-match red-ball series in India on the back of their historic maiden Test series victory in Pakistan, as their captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, felt confident before taking the flight. They have never got the better of the Indian team in the longest format of the game, having been behind with an 11-0 margin.

Even though the team has displayed a terrific show with the bat and ball, Najmul Hossain Shanto struggled to get going with 58 runs in three innings at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of under fifty with a best score of 58.

The left-handed batter admits that the upcoming series is going to be challenging but, the extra confidence having earned the victory in Pakistan would push them to do well against the two-time runners-up of the World Test Championship.

“This will be a challenging series for us but, after having a good series against Pakistan, there is an extra confidence in our team as well as among all the people of the country.” Najmul Hossain Shanto addressed the reporters before they departed for India on Sunday (September 15, 2024). “Every series is an opportunity, and we will play to win both matches. (Focus is on) The things that we need to do for the win.”

The Rajshahi-born believes that they could certainly get the results in their favor if they keep on challenging the Rohit Sharma-led side for a long time, as the result generally comes out in the last session of the five days.

“If we can do our job properly certainly, a good result is possible but, still it’s going to be very challenging. If you look at the ranking, they are far ahead of us but. Recently we played a good series and the most important thing is that how we can play good cricket. The result happens in the last session of the five days.” Najmul Hossain Shanto narrated the media.

“I feel as a batter if I can contribute to the tea m”- Najmul Hossain Shanto

The young captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made his Test debut for the national side nearly seven years ago, has collected 1539 runs in 29 games at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 51.40, shouldering on just five half-centuries and three centuries.

The average of under 40 in the first-class structure has been a concern for the selectors but, he admitted that rather than a personal goal, his eyes would always be on making contributions for the Tigers as he has been following all the preparations for it.

“My personal goal is that the Bangladesh team wins, and I feel as a batter if I can contribute to the team. The preparation that is required to do that, I have done. The rest lies in the hand of Allah, and I will try my best to contribute to the team.” The batter remarked.

He addressed that their spin bowling department, including the likes of veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will be key for their success.

“Spin-wise, we are close to them but, the experience, I would keep them ahead our spinners can bowl in any condition and I can say this much – that all the players, whether pacers, spinners or batters, whoever will play, every player will give a hundred percent.” Najmul Hossain Shanto concluded.

After the first Test, which begins on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, they will move to Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, for the second game, which starts on September 27. The three T20Is will be played in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad.