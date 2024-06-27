Under the captaincy of Jos Buttler, England have progressed to the semi-final of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, and the former captain Nasser Hussain believes that England would be ready for every challenge India throws at them in the semi-final.

England had a tough campaign in the group stage of the tournament, where they started with an abandoned game against Scotland with persistent rain, while their second game saw them losing Australia. They managed to get two dominating wins over Oman and Namibia to qualify for the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition.

The defending champions began the third round of the tournament with a huge win over the co-host West Indies, before slipping the momentum to South Africa. But the US win and a few other results going in their favor helped them get the ticket to the semi-final.

‘If Rohit gets India off to a flyer and Virat Kohli rises- Buttler’s team won’t panic’- Nasser Hussain

The former England captain Nasser Hussain observes that the Jos Buttler side is well equipped with the skill set and another department in understanding the condition and importance of the occasion, and won’t be backing even in a pressurized situation.

In the last semifinal of the last T20 World Cup in 2022, at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian team were timid in their batting, and the opening stand of the England side- Buttler and Alex Hales took full advantage of the surface and grilled the opponents for a 10-wicket defeat.

But Rohit has changed the way the team has been playing in this ninth edition of the tournament. His fabulous knock against Australia where he cracked a 41-ball 92-run knock with sheer flavor and brilliance in his batting.

Hussain spoke about how the challenge for the Indian team and their opening batter, who is also the captain of the side, would be if could they still look to smack the bowlers even in that position, where there is the fear of not getting the second opportunity.

‘If Rohit gets India off to a flyer, and Virat Kohli – who’s been short of runs – rises to the big occasion, England could be in trouble. But whatever India throws at them, Buttler’s team won’t panic.’ The former England batter Nasser Hussain wrote in his column for Daily Mail. ‘And that alone gives England a chance of reaching another World Cup final – even though they’ll need to be at their absolute best to win.’

The Indian team hasn’t been challenged a lot in this tournament, as they have been clinical in most of their games, and that would be working in Buttler’s favor.

‘Their challenge will be to stay in the game for as long as possible, because India have only been tested once so far in this World Cup, by Pakistan.’ Nasser Hussain added. ‘They may also have to adapt to conditions, and decide that going for hell for leather isn’t the way to play.’

Despite having so much talent and skill the players, one has to live under the rocks to not be aware of India’s struggle in the ICC tournaments where they have yet to win the trophy since the 2013 season Champions Trophy.

‘Don’t forget that they’ve been honing their approach for a long time, while India have only belatedly decided to hit out at the top.’ The renowned commentator Nasser Hussain remarked. ‘They’re a hell of a side, but it’s only fair to point out that they have not translated their vast talent into silverware.’

England, even after not doing well in the ODI World Cup 2023, in India will be up against India with confidence in the second semifinal on June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.