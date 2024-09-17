Nathan Lyon, the ace off-spinner, has predicted that Australia will defeat India 5-0 in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) series. The series will begin with the first Test in Perth on November 22. Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney will host the remainder of the series.

Over the recent decade, India has been able to retain the title, including two legendary series victories in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Australia’s previous perfect sweep of the series occurred in 2011.

Lyon told Alyssa Healy on the Willow Talk podcast that he’d been thinking about BGT since he saw England tour India earlier this year. The spinner also stated that he has been keeping an eye on the series for a long time and went on to predict a 5-0 whitewash for Australia.

“It’s been 10 years since we have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I started thinking about this series when England were over in India, watching them to go about it. I love the game and I will watch a decent Test match but I have eyes on this series for a long time now. My prediction is 5-0 to Australia,” Nathan Lyon told Alyssa Healy on the ‘Willow Talk’ podcast.

Nathan Lyon says Australia needs big runs from its batters; excited to renew rivalry with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

Nathan Lyon has sent a strong message to Australian batsmen, stating that he expects Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to make huge runs against India in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Test series.

Australia has not won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series since 2014–15. Australia has even lost back-to-back Test series at home against India in 2018-19 and 2020-21. They have now lost to India in 2017, 2021, and 2023.

“We need big runs. We need the guys who are talented enough to get the hundred. The likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head, all in top order. I don’t want 101 or 107; I want 180 and 200. If I will have a day off, I am pretty sure that I will be more effective and can help my team win the Test match,” Nathan Lyon added.

Lyon, who has 121 wickets in 27 Tests against India, said he is excited to continue his fight with batting superstars Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the showpiece series.

“Having Virat out here, Rishabh Pant has been picked for the Tests against Bangladesh, so that’s an amazing story. It’s going to be pretty big. I am really forward to playing the five-match series. This series is getting bigger and bigger, and when people say that Test cricket is dying, I disagree. When you walk on the street and talk to the local people, they are already saying, ‘India this summer, eh’. This series is in the back of people’s minds,” Nathan Lyon added.

India’s tour of Australia 2024-25 Schedule

First Test at Perth Stadium in Perth – November 22 to 26

Second Test at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide – December 6 to 10 (Day-Night)

Third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane – December 14 to 18

Fourth Test at the MCG in Melbourne – December 26 to December 30

Fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney – January 3 to January 7, 2025.

