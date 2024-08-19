Nathan Lyon, star Australian spinner, has shut down talks of retirement after the Ashes 2025-26 series. The record-breaking off-spinner also opened up about how the English players intend to approach the Ashes in the Lancashire dressing room.

As Australia reclaimed the urn in the 2006-07 Ashes series, Warne, Damien Martyn, Glenn McGrath, and Justin Langer called it quits on their glittering careers. The great leg-spinner finished with 708 scalps in 145 Tests at 25.41 and remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Lyon, despite currently being 36, has remarked that it’s too early to talk of retirement. He revealed chatting to the imposing Tom Hartley and believes Australia’s strategies will be sufficient to force another series victory.

“It’s too early. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in England being inside the Lancs change room, listening to guys talk about the Ashes, talk about the way they’re planning, the way they’re going to approach winning out here. I had some really good chats with Tom Hartley about different ways that he went about it to different guys, which I found quite interesting. If the plans that we’ve spoken about come true I think it will be interesting,” Lyon told Sydney Morning Herald.

Over the last three visits, England has put on a blistering performance Down Under. They last won a Test in Australia in 2011 and have lost the following three matches by scores of 5-0, 4-0, and 4-0.

You look at this Yashasvi Jaiswal: Nathan Lyon on the Indian team producing superstars

Nathan Lyon also talked about Indian team’s ability to produce superstars out of nowhere. This comes as India is set to tour Australia for a five-Test series for the first time since 1992.

Lyon is already preparing for the task that Jaiswal will bring in the forthcoming five-match Test series. Lyon has not yet faced Jaiswal, but he recognizes the tremendous threat the Indian opener poses, given his outstanding results versus England.

“India seem to have the ability to grab someone out of nowhere, and they become an absolute superstar. You look at this Jaiswal. I haven’t come across him yet, but that’s going to be a massive challenge for all us bowlers. The way he played in the recent Test series against England in India, I watched that quite closely, and I thought that was quite amazing,” he said in the same interaction,” Lyon added.

The Australian spin guru has been delving into Jaiswal’s style and approach, saying that he had extended chats with England spinner Tom Hartley, who faced the Indian opener earlier this year, to uncover the secrets of how to deal with the youthful talent.

