Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali said that Nathan Lyon’s prediction that Australia will win the upcoming Test series against India 5-0 was “stupid”. The Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series in Australia will see India playing five Tests down under for the first time since 1991-92.

Australia’s spin spearhead Nathan Lyon predicted the outcome of the team’s upcoming Test series against India. Lyon believes that Australia will not only be able to reclaim the title after a 10-year absence but will do so in style by defeating the visitors 5-0.

“My prediction is 5-0 to Australia. It’s been 10 years since we have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I started thinking about this series when England were over in India, watching them go about it. I love the game, and I will watch a decent Test match, but I have had eyes on this series for a long time now,” Lyon said on Willow Talk podcast.

The New South Wales man has 121 Indian wickets in 27 Tests to his name. Lyon would be critical to Australia’s aspirations of winning the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially since Indian hitters have recently struggled against spin.

Lyon has stated that not winning the trophy in ten years has kept him yearning for this series for a long time.

“We need big runs. We need the guys, who are talented enough to get the hundred. The likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, all the top order. I don’t want 101 or 107, I want 180 and 200,” Lyon had said on the podcast.

“Stupid”: Basit Ali slams Nathan Lyon for his 5-0 Australia win prediction over India

Basit Ali, a former Pakistan cricketer, branded Nathan Lyon’s comment about Australia winning the next Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against India by 5-0 “stupid”.

Basit blasted Lyon, saying that such comments should not come from a cricketer. He even asked Ravichandran Ashwin to respond to Lyon’s comment.

“I will only say one thing about Nathan Lyon’s stupid statement that Australia will defeat India by six Tests (sarcastically), but only by words. In the past two series, India have dominated Australia. Such comments don’t suit cricketers,” Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

India has defeated Australia in the previous four Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with the home team losing twice in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2014-15 at home and their last Test series win in India came in 2004.

India’s tour of Australia 2024-25 Schedule

First Test at Perth Stadium in Perth – November 22 to 26

Second Test at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide – December 6 to 10 (Day-Night)

Third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane – December 14 to 18

Fourth Test at the MCG in Melbourne – December 26 to December 30

Fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney – January 3 to January 7, 2025.

