Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has claimed that their long-standing president, Nazmul Hassan, is prepared to step down from his current position on the board to cooperate with the government to bring reform.

Since the unrest and disturbing conditions in Bangladesh broke out, the current chief of the country’s cricket governing body serving his fourth term, Nazmul Hassan, has escaped from his home country and has been hiding in London with his family as the student protests torn apart the Sheikh Hasina government.

Since he has been out of the country, Nazmul Hassan is ready to quit his position on the board, as a few board directors, who also have the backing of the Awami League President and former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, have also been hiding behind the bush.

“Nazmul Hassan is ready to co-operat e ”- A BCB director

A few reports have informed about a couple of board members staying in Dhaka currently to discuss the future course of action, as their cricket board has always been a hot topic in discussion among the sporting fraternity.

Several former cricket board officials, along with the organizers, have come to the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur in the last couple of days the demand, the resignations of the Nazmul Hassan-led panel from the board.

“One of our directors is in touch with him and, according to him, Papon bhai (Nazmul Hassan) is ready to cooperate (with the government) and is also prepared to quit from the President’s post to bring reform in the board.” The BCB director, who attended the meeting, expressed to Cricbuzz on August 15.

Another director of the board, who was part of the same meeting, has given the same emotion in the meeting, that if the board is run by an elected body, then they will need the same cooperation of the interim government.

The Sports Advisor, Asif Mahmud, had a meeting with the officials to see if the board can appoint an interim head under the ICC framework, as the current tenure ends in October 2025. However, the biggest challenge and concern for the members is whether their stepping down could impact the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in the country, which is going to be played in October this year in the country.

A veteran director, who is also part of the current board, has explained what could potentially happen if Nazmul Hasan resigns from his post as board president.

“According to our constitution, it is the same, and if anyone resigns, he (Nazmul Hassan) has to resign to the board and the board has to convene and accept or reject that resignation letter.” He stated in a recent interview with Cricbuzz. “If we accept a resignation, there is a vacancy and the vacancy needs to be filled by an election. The president and the vice president election will take place among the 25 (Board directors).”

The BCB did great work, meanwhile, by sending their Test team early in Pakistan to prepare them for the start of the two-match series in the longest format of the game.

The opening game starts on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium before the teams move to the National Stadium in Karachi for the second game starting on August 30. The BCB is also trying its best to keep the rights to host the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in October, as the ICC is looking to keep other options of potential venues.