The 16th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see Netherlands and South Africa locking horns against each other. The game is scheduled to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

This will be the first meeting in T20Is between the two teams since Netherlands’ famous win over South Africa in the last edition of the T20 World Cup two years ago. Last year, Netherlands had also defeated the Proteas in the ODI World Cup and will be fancying their chances of causing an upset again.

Both the teams have started their campaign with a win and will be eyeing another win to bolster their chances of progressing to the Super 8s.

South Africa began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka. On a treacherous pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 77 runs before chasing down the total.

On the other hand, Nepal began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Nepal. The Dutch outfit bowled out Nepal for a modest total of 106 runs and chased down the total by losing four wickets.

NED vs SA: Match info:

Article Title NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Netherlands & South Africa Series name ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Date 8-June-24 Category NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction Stadium Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

NED Playing XI for today’s match:

Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

SA Playing XI for today’s match:

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

NED vs SA: Squads

Netherlands:

Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

NED vs SA Head-to-Head stats:

Netherlands and South Africa have played only two T20Is against each other so far and both the games were played in the T20 World Cup. South Africa won the first meeting by 6 runs before Netherlands emerged victorious in the second game by 13 runs.

Date Ground Result 27/03/2014 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium South Africa won by 6 runs 06/11/2022 Adelaide Oval Netherlands won by 13 runs

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Anrich Nortje:

After a disastrous campaign in this year’s Indian Premier League, Anrich Nortje has hit the ground running in the T20 World Cup. The Proteas star made the most of the conditions in New York in the last game and will be eyeing another good outing at the same venue. In the previous game against Sri Lanka, he had picked up 4 wickets for just 7 runs.

Max O’Dowd:

The onus will be on Max O’Dowd to make sure that South Africa’s in-form pacers do not make early inroads with the ball. O’Dowd is coming into this game on the back of a fine match-winning half-century in the previous game against Nepal and will be eyeing another good display with the bat.

Top picks:

Tim Pringle:

South Africa’s batters are not really known as the best players of spin bowling and Tim Pringle could make a big impact in the game. The left-arm spinner opened the bowling in the last game against Nepal and had a brilliant outing. In four overs, he conceded only 20 runs and picked up 3 wickets.

Quinton de Kock:

Quinton de Kock scored 20 runs against Sri Lanka on a tough pitch in the last game and will be looking to score big in the upcoming game. One of the best openers in the world, the onus will be on him to give his team a solid start with the bat.

NED vs SA Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Max O’Dowd, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller

Allrounders: Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Tim Pringle, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Anrich Nortje

Vice captain: Max O’Dowd

NED vs SA Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Max O’Dowd

Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Tim Pringle, Ottneil Baartman

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Vice captain: Bas de Leede

NED vs SA: Match prediction

While Netherlands have won the last two meetings against South Africa, the latter will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the contest.