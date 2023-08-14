The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced the national team squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Nepal will be playing in the continental tournament for the very first time.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in the 50-over format between August 30 and September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh – will compete for the continental title.

Pakistan will host three games from the group stage and one Super Fours stage encounter, while Sri Lanka will host the rest of the matches including the final.

India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh comprise Group B.

The teams will face off against each other in their group in a round-robin format. Two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours, which will be held in a single-group round-robin format. The top two teams in the Super Fours will face off in the final in Colombo on September 17.

Rohit Paudel To Captain Nepal In Asia Cup 2023; Sandeep Lamichhane Included As Well

The skilled and dynamic Rohit Paudel will lead the Nepalese cricket team as captain in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023. Despite his young age, Paudel’s extraordinary skills and leadership characteristics have already made an impression in the cricketing world.

Sandeep Lamichhane, the poster boy of Nepal cricket, brings a touch of class to the team. Lamichhane, who rose to prominence in the Indian Premier League, and other T20 leagues, will also feature in Asia Cup 2023 squad.

Nepal has a solid all-rounder lineup that includes Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pratis GC, Kishore Mahato, and Lalit Rajbanshi.

“The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced the final squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The tournament will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

The Nepal team will go through a week-long preparation camp in Pakistan, where the team will train and play matches against PCB-designated teams,” CAN posted on social media.

Nepal Squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Paudel (c), Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sarki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Arif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud and Shyam Dhakal.