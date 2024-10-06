The England Test captain and their premier all-rounder, Ben Stokes, has committed towards the long-term future as he signs a new central contract, which is expected to run till the upcoming away Ashes trip to Australia in the 2025/26 season. In the last three years, the Three Lions have had the luxury of the left-handed bat for only three years.

Ben Stokes is set to miss his fourth consecutive Test match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, having torn his hamstring in the Hundred during the English summer. Under his absence, Ollie Pope, who captained the side for the three Tests against Sri Lanka, will again carry the responsibility.

Despite the injury, the veteran isn’t quite concerned as he believes in standing ahead of the schedule and rules it out as a long-term issue.

“Injuries are part of sport. I’m 33 now, so I’ve put my body through quite a lot. But I’ve started working incredibly hard over the last two years. it’s not through lack of effort.” The Durham all-rounder noted two days before the Test match.

Ben Stokes signs two-year contract with the ECB

Though most of the regular players are already tied to the multi-year deals, the ECB has announced the last list of the central contracts. However, the all-rounder kept the door open for various T20 leagues around the world. His new deal will push him through to September 2026, till the next year’s Ashes tour.

It’s a huge commitment given his lucrative deal with the SA20 in January, which leaves him fully aware of the franchise circuit, but the England team is well aware of the importance that Ben Stokes keeps in the side, not only as a leader but as a partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum.

As much as his batting holds the importance, his bowling also provides England a chance to keep a genuine all-rounder in the side. In his absence, Chris Woakes will be playing his first Test in Asia after eight years. He will need to contribute so much in the absence of Ben Stokes.

“There are no doubts in my mind about the bowlers we have picked,” The veteran said in the commentary box to avoid the scorching heat of the day. “We know they will be able to withstand it. We know it is going to be tough, but it will be great exposure for the first time for them.”

Ollie Pope has kept wickets for the two Tests of the 2022 series. Jack Leach is the only bowler from the current England side who has played in Pakistan. The likes of Gus Atkinson, experienced Woakes, Brydon Carse, or Shoaib Bashir will be playing their first series.

“He has seen what can work out here. I’m sure at some point, I will want to say something to him, but I will only do it if I think something is worth saying. I don’t want to say things for the sake of it.” Ben Stokes explained.

The veteran all-rounder of the team has also highlighted how they wanted to up the momentum two years ago in the format. He has also lauded the partnership with the head coach McCullum.

“It was about trying to push the game forward because of the conditions we were faced with. We were always trying to do something to force a result, even if it meant potentially giving Pakistan a sniff of winning the game. Me and Brendon will encourage Ollie to influence the game himself and make sure that comes across in his captaincy.” Ben Stokes concluded the discussion.