The latest update in the all-rounds rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in women’s cricket has found out new England star Nat Sciver-Brunt scaling the top spot after her excellent performance during the third One Day International (ODI) game in Bristol against the touring New Zealand side.

In the very first game of the series at the Chester-Le-Street, Brunt picked up decent figures of 1/19 in her five overs, including a maiden. She went wicketless in the second outing at Worcester, before remaining unbeaten on two runs, as the hosts claimed the series with the second back-to-back win.

In the bowling department, she again didn’t have a great time, giving away 31 runs without any success in eight overs, but carried the team home in a 212-run chase in Bristol, with the 76*-run knock in 84 balls, which was arranged by eight boundaries and ends by topping the chart in the ICC Women’s ODI all-rounder rankings.

Sophie Ecclestone holds the top spot ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings

Brunt’s knock was enough to move away the 31-year-old South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp from the ICC top spot of the all-rounders ranking after she relinquished the top rank in September last year.

The bowling list in the ICC rankings has been found to make a small shift. The slow left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone has held his top-rank spot with 108 ODI wickets in 66 games, at an average of under 20 and an economy rate of less than four, with the best figures of 6/36.

The off-spinner of the same side, Charlie Dean had a great time with the ball in the recently concluded New Zealand home ODI series, where he picked up six wickets in three outings, at an average of under 19, and an economy of just over four. Ecclestone is the top wicket-taker of the series with seven wickets at an economy of just a tad over three.

As a result, Dean is now sharing the seventh spot in the ICC women’s bowling rankings with the West Indies superstar and captain Hayley Matthews as the only change in the entire list of the top ten. Sophie also spends more time at the top of the bowlers ranking in the shortest format of the game for women’s cricket, having ended up with 1/27 in three overs against the White Ferns during the first T20I of the ongoing series, at the Rose Bowl, in Southampton.

However, the leg-spinner of her team, Sarah Glenn is giving her great competition from the second spot as he has already picked up 76 scalps in the shortest format at an economy of less than six and an average of around 16. She also had a great time in the first T20I with figures of 3/16 in her four overs to move over Deepti Sharma, who didn’t have a great time in the ongoing home T20I series at home.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the off-spinner could record three wickets in the first two games, at an economy of over eight, to come down the ICC T20I bowler rankings.

In the case of the batting rankings of the 20-over format, Protea’s Tanzim Brits has moved up four places to the sixth position after her successive fifties against India. In two games, the right-handed opening batter has smashed 133 runs at a strike rate of 140.

The 81-run knock during the first game, in 56 balls, helped him win the ‘Player of the Match’ award during the team’s 12-run win, while her 52 (39) got wet due to the washout result.