The former Indian batter, Hemang Badani, will take over in the head coach role for the Delhi Capitals from the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he is going to replace the former head coach of the franchise, Ricky Ponting, who parted ways with the team a few months ago.

Ahead of the new year’s IPL mega auction, the JSW-GMR group-owned Delhi Capitals has announced the appointment of the new coaching staff. Along with Badani, the former Indian batter Venugopal Rao will serve the role of the Director of Cricket, for the franchise.

Rao takes over the role of the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who now has been appointed for the same role in the SA20 league for the Pretoria Capitals and the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The franchise has decided not to renew the contract of Pravin Amre, who has served as the assistant coach and talent scout since 2014.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Part Ways With Sourav Ganguly Before IPL 2025; To Focus On WPL And SA20

“We are delighted to welcome Hemang and Venu to Delhi Capitals. Both have been an integral part of our team for a long time, and we’re excited to have them on board in a different role.” The chairman and co-owner of the side, Kiran Kumar Gandhi, expressed this in an official statement.

With their proven track record as coaches, we’re confident that their expertise will be invaluable in helping us achieve our objectives and drive success for Delhi Capitals.” He continued.

Badani featured in 40 ODIs and four Test matches for India, where he scored 961 runs across the two formats at an average of around 25 with the help of four half-centuries and one century with a best score of 100. The Tamil Nadu-born had an incredible time in the FC format with 6758 runs at an average of under 34.

Delhi Capitals brings freshness to their coaching department in IPL 2025

Rao played 16 ODIs and scored 218 runs at an average of 24.22. But when it comes to his performances in the FC format for the Andhra Pradesh, he has done decent work.

“My association with the franchise has been a long-standing one, and I am thankful for the trust our owners have placed in me by offering me this role. I look forward to this new challenge ahead of a new IPL cycle” Rao said in the official statement.

The GMR and JSW groups have decided to serve the franchise for two years before changing every couple of years, and for the first portion, they have decided to go with these two former players in the coaching department. Badani was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the initial few years before making an association with the Chepauk Super Gillies in the head coach role and won three titles of the TNPL.

“It’s my absolute honor to be joining Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners for trusting me with the job. With the mega auction around the corner, my job, in collaboration with the rest of our coaching staff, is cut out. I can’t wait to get started.” Badani shed light.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Record New Milestone During 1st Test vs New Zealand

“Hemang and Venu have both been a part of the Capitals family and are well-versed with our philosophy. We’re looking forward to working with them and achieving great things for Delhi Capitals.” The CEO of the DC family, Sunil Gupta, highlighted.

They will now have to work on the retention list of the franchise whose deadline is on October 31.