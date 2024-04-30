New Zealand has decided to play a bilateral series against Afghanistan, deciding to ignore neighboring Australia. Notably, Cricket Australia had called off its bilateral series against the Asian country because of what it called a deteriorating human rights situation for women and girls in the Taliban-ruled country.

A three-match T20 series against Afghanistan scheduled for August under the ICC’s Future Tours Program has been “postponed”. The series was due to be hosted by Afghanistan, with matches expected to be played in the UAE.

The Australian government informed CA on the situation in Afghanistan during the last year, noting that “conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are deteriorating,” prompting CA to postpone another series against Afghanistan.

This is the third time CA has refused to play Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the Asian nation in September 2021 and immediately restricted female involvement in sports.

“NZC strongly believes that cricket is a game for everyone”- New Zealand on playing Afghanistan in a bilateral series

The Black Caps have adopted a different approach to CA, agreeing to play a one-off away test against Afghanistan in September while honoring their T20 World Cup fixture in Guyana in June.

Australia has pulled out of matches with Afghanistan three times in recent years. It canceled a one-off test scheduled for Hobart in 2021 and last year it withdrew from a three-match ODI series due to be played in UAE.

Richard Boock, New Zealand Cricket’s public affairs manager, said the issue had been examined with the board and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.

“The consensus view was that a boycott in isolation would change nothing in Afghanistan, and that it would be more constructive to keep dialogue and participation channels open, while continuing to advocate strongly for change. NZC strongly believes that cricket is a game for everyone and would like to see far greater support for the women’s game in Afghanistan in the short to medium term,” Boock was quoted by RNZ.co.nz.

The location of the September test between New Zealand and Afghanistan has yet to be announced, however, there is talk that it will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The Black Caps are also scheduled to play a white-ball series against Afghanistan in India or the UAE in 2026.

