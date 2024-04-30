Aiden Markram will lead South Africa’s charge for the first time in an ICC event after being named T20I captain, as the Proteas announce their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to 29, 2024. South Africa hosted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 but has yet to win an ICC World Cup title.

South Africa is placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, Nepal, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, with their campaign beginning on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The South African cricket squad will then play against the Netherlands and Bangladesh on June 8 and 10, respectively.

Their last group encounter against Nepal is scheduled for June 14 at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Recently, the CSA revealed the Proteas T20 World Cup 2024 jersey on X, The new World Cup jersey was unveiled at The Wanderers during the CSA T20 challenge’s innings break.

Anrich Nortje returns to South Africa squad after a 9-month absence

Anrich Nortje made his international comeback after a nine-month break at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Nortje, who is currently playing in the IPL 2024, has been picked to South Africa’s 15-player team, which will be led by Aiden Markram. Opening batsman Ryan Rickelton and seamer Ottniel Baartman, both strong performances at this year’s SA20, have both been called up and will make their T20I debuts.

Rickelton was the leading run-scorer in the SA20 and the second-highest run-scorer at the recently completed CSA T20 Challenge and will likely be the opening partner of Quinton de Kock.

South Africa has selected four frontline seamers Nortje, Ottniel Baartman, Kagiso Rabada, and Gerald Coetzee, with Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger serving as traveling reserves, as well as three spinners. The squad includes left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin, as well as wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

This meant that CSA chose only one all-rounder, Marco Jansen, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder missing out.

South Africa has a powerful batting lineup, headlined by Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs. Faf du Plessis, who was set to make his international comeback, has not been picked, and Rassie van der Dussen and Matthew Breetzke have both been ignored.

The other absentees from South Africa’s last T20 World Cup squad, in 2022, are former captain Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, and Wayne Parnell.

South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Traveling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi

