New Zealand will take on South Africa in the 7th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (October 7).

Both teams will be desperate for a win after suffering heavy losses in their first game of the tournament. South Africa started their campaign with a humiliating 10-wicket loss at the hands of England. It was a disastrous performance from South Africa with both bat and ball.

Batting first, they were all out for just 69 runs with only Sinalo Jafta (22) managing to reach double figures. In reply, England chased down the total without losing a single wicket.

On the other hand, New Zealand faced Australia in their tournament-opener and lost the match by 89 runs. A century from Ashleigh Gardner propelled Australia to 326 runs. In reply, New Zealand were all out for 237 runs even after their captain Sophie Devine’s brilliant 112-run knock.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 7

Match New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 7 Date October 6, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue Holkar Stadium, Indore Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

New Zealand vs South Africa Weather Report:

The upcoming match between New Zealand and South Africa is unlikely to be interrupted by rain. The weather forecast has predicted a sunny day in Indore on the match day. The temperature is expected to hover between between 21°C and 29°C. Humidity will hover around 77%, and winds are likely to blow at 13 km/h.

New Zealand vs South Africa – Pitch report:

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium has traditionally assisted the batters. The flat pitch and the quick outfield make the venue extremely challenging for the bowlers. Batters are likely to have the upper hand in the upcoming match as well. Teams would like to bat first after winning the toss and put on a big score.

New Zealand vs South Africa – Predicted Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing/Rosemary Mair

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand vs South Africa – Key Players:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu will be the key players for New Zealand.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk will be the key players for South Africa.

New Zealand vs South Africa – Squads:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune