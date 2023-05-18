New Zealand Women’s Team will be touring Sri Lanka starting in June 2023 to take part in an ODI and T20I series. The ODI series is played as a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. This will be the first-ever tour by New Zealand women’s side for a bilateral series to Sri Lanka having played T20 World Cup in 2012.

The ODI series is scheduled to be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from June 27th – 3rd July, followed by the 3-match T20Is which will be played at the P Sara Stadium in Colombo from the 8th – 12th of July.

In the ICC Women’s Championship standings, New Zealand currently holds the third position, while Sri Lanka, sits in seventh place, if they managed to whitewash the visitors they have got a huge chance of moving to second place with a total of 11 points.

🇱🇰🆚🇳🇿 The New Zealand National Women's Team is heading to Sri Lanka for an exciting ODI and T20I series! 🤩 Check out the match fixtures below!👇#SLvNZ #LionessRoar pic.twitter.com/Sb9zwzLUKY — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu has been moved to ninth place in the overall rankings for T20I batters as they recently completed a 2-1 series win over Bangladesh, and young batting sensation Harshitha Samarawickrama also made a massive improvement in the rankings back of her series-best 125 runs over the three matches.

And In the bowling left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera moved five spots to 12th overall on the back of her four wickets against Bangladesh.

ODI series

June 27: First ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

June 30: Second ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

July 3: Third ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

T20I series

July 6: Practice game (T20) New Zealand vs SLC Board President’s XI at CCC

July 8: First T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo

July 10: Second T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo

July 12: Third T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo

