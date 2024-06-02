Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, found himself in hot soup after his interesting comment on MS Dhoni recently. Nitish had talked about MS Dhoni’s technique and compared it with Virat Kohli.

Reddy wowed everyone with his all-round play for the SunRisers in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was a key component in Hyderabad reaching the final this year, scoring 303 runs in 13 games and taking three wickets.

However, he courted controversy as his comments about Dhoni’s batting approach gained traction on social media. A video of Reddy recently went viral in which he claimed that Dhoni’s batting technique is inferior to Virat Kohli’s.

“Dhoni has talent, in the sense that…. talent is there but the technique is not there. Dhoni doesn’t have Virat Kohli’s range of techniques,” Nitish Reddy said during a promotional event for a movie. “MS Dhoni’s batting techniques are not par with Virat Kohli, but he is a legend because he knows his strengths and gameplay. That’s why he became a champion,” he said in another video.

Nitish Reddy was recently named the Emerging Player of the IPL 2024 as he shined brightly with the ball and bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Have always been an admirer of MS Dhoni: Nitish Reddy clarifies his statement on the legend

After his statement spread like wildfire and Nitish Reddy was crucified on social media by MS Dhoni fans, the cricketer has clarified that what he said about MS Dhoni’s technique in the viral clip was only a part of the video, which was shared with malicious intent.

“I’ve always been a huge admirer of Mahi bhai. The question was about skill or mindset, which is the most important factor. I chose mindset, taking Dhoni bhai’s example. I believe mindset is the most crucial factor in determining success. What I said in my previous interview was taken out of context, with few people cropping out the video. Let’s not spread negativity without hearing the full story. Only Love, NKR,” Reddy put a message on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Kumar Reddy Official (@nitish_kumar_reddy_official)

“Obviously, meeting them and watching them playing, bowling to them or playing against them in general, it’s always a good feeling that I will cherish. If you ask about Dhoni, I just played a couple of balls in front of him. I met Dhoni for the first time three years ago. I was a net bowler in CSK,” Reddy said during an interview with India TV.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Opens Up On ‘Immense Pressure’ During India-Pakistan Encounters