Nitish Reddy, the pace bowling all-rounder for the Indian side, was expected to hold the key for the touring side in the five-match Test series in Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Coming at the crucial position, where his side had lost six wickets for less than 80 runs, it was essential for someone to play aggressive shots.

Nitish Reddy took the premier off-spinner of the Australian side, Nathan Lyon. The right-handed batter was reverse-swept for a boundary on a couple of occasions. The opponent captain, Pat Cummins, who has also led the batter during his stint in the previous edition of the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), came out with a short ball tactic.

The 21-year-old didn’t put him in the shell and cut the short ball over the head of the wicket-keeper batter, as it ballooned away for a six over the head of the third man. When he was given the debut cap from his childhood hero, Virat Kohli, a few eyebrows were raised on his quality with the bat and ball in hand.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah After Jaw-dropping 3-wicket Opening Spell From Indian Captain

All of the questions were asked, and voices were raised on the back of his poor contribution of just 71 runs across four innings, including a duck during the two unofficial Tests for the India A side in Mackay and Melbourne. Along with it, there were speculations on the low domestic first-class cricket contribution from Nitish Reddy, where he has celebrated just two half-centuries and one century in less than 30 games.

Adam Gilchrist lauds both Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy for batting contributions

But on a day when they 17 wickets across two innings for just over 200 runs in the entire three sessions, the right-handed batter stood out there among some of the well-known quality batters of both sides to end up with the highest individual score of 41 runs in 59 balls at a strike rate of over 70, with the help of six boundaries and one six.

The former wicket-keeper batter of the current Australian side, Adam Gilchrist, has credited Nitish Reddy for his heroics with the bat and reckoned that the youngster looked like a Test player in the middle.

“I thought he looked every inch a Test match cricketer out there. He came in with wickets tumbling and had to try and forge a partnership with the ever-dangerous Rishabh Pant. He settled into his innings well. He was positive against Nathan Lyon, who has an outstanding Test record at Perth stadium.” The former left-handed batter for the Aussies expressed during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

His partnership with Rishabh Pant for the seventh wicket, where the latter cracked some of the amusing shots of the game, was vital to shoulder the touring side over the 100-run mark, which later was stretched on to 150 in the first innings.

“So, the momentum shifted somewhat when they were together. That’s an exciting start for the young man.” The 53-year-old added.

Also Read: Murli Vijay Admires ‘Cool And Composed’ Nitish Kumar Reddy For Impressive Test Debut In BGT 2024-25

The veteran, along with Nitish Reddy, was impressed with the performance of Rishabh Pant for the latter’s positive approach despite the wickets getting tumbled from the other end.

“While Rishabh was there, anything was possible by way of a total. Wickets falling around him always seem to draw a positive response from him. I love watching him play. We’re so excited to see him, given the history and everything – the extraordinary accident that he recovered from.” The former wicket-keeper batter for Australia explained.

Nitish Reddy will be seriously vital for the Indian side with the bat in the second innings and for the rest of the tour.