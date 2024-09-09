Even before the start of the historic one-off Test match against the visiting New Zealand side, Afghanistan has sustained a huge blow after their veteran opening batter, Ibrahim Zadran, missed out on the one-off Test match against New Zealand, which will be played from September 09 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

Ibrahim Zadran has become one of the stable opening batters for the Afghanistan side since making his debut in international cricket nearly six years ago. He was also the captain of the side that tripped India for their three-match T20Is series against Rohit Sharma’s men.

On the eve of the red-ball game against the Blackcaps, the top-order batter injured his ankle in his left leg while training, which will rule him out of action for the next three months.

Ibrahim Zadran to miss ODI series against South Africa in Sharjah

In his short career of the longest format, the Khost-born has collected 541 runs in 14 innings at an average of 38.64 and a strike rate of 46.96 with the help of four half-centuries and one century with a best score of 114 runs.

His absence will be huge for the hosts during the Test match against Tim Southee-led side as they look to develop their skills in the oldest format of the game.

The injury of Ibrahim Zadran hasn’t only ruled him out of the red-ball game but also will keep him out of their upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which will take place from September 18 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“Afghanistan’s prolific top-order batter, Ibrahim Zadran, has been ruled out of the upcoming one-off #AFGvsNZ Test and the 3-match #AFGvsSA ODI series due to an ankle sprain in his left leg. Get well Soon, Ibra!” The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the news on their social media.

In the 50-over format, it will be a bigger mess for the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side, as the 22-year-old has smashed 1440 runs in 33 innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of over 80, celebrating seven half-centuries and five centuries, with a best score of 114-runs.

He was the 15th-highest run-getter of last year’s ODI World Cup 2023 and the topper for Afghanistan with 376 runs in nine innings at an average of 47 and a strike rate of over 76, celebrating a memorable unbeaten 129-run knock against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Afghanistan doesn’t have many opportunities before the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan at the moment. In the absence of Ibrahim Zadran, their other opener, and the wicket-keeper batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, will have to make a bigger contribution at the opening position.

The one-off Test for the Asian country against the Kiwis has been delayed due to overnight rain at Greater Noida. Despite having full effects of the sun throughout the day, the wet patches in various positions of the ground spoiled the first two sessions of the opening day.