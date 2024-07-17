Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been praised highly by former India captain Kapil Dev. His words came after Kohli and Rohit, two pillars of Indian batting for the last decade, retired from T20Is after leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win in the West Indies and USA.

Rohit Sharma ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 257 runs, while Virat Kohli won the Player of the Final for his 76-run knock. India became the third team to win the T20 World Cup more than once after West Indies and England. This is also India’s second T20 World Cup title win after 2007.

Rohit Sharma also leaves the T20I format as the highest run-getter with 4231 runs in 159 matches. He hit 5 centuries and 32 fifties to his name with a strike rate of 140.89. His highest score was 121*.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who was the first batter to 4000 T20I runs, retired with 4188 runs in 125 games with an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He hit one century, 122*, and 38 fifties.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been a huge servant of Indian cricket: Kapil Dev

Legendary all-rounder and former Indian captain Kapil Dev saved the greatest compliments for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. No one can replace Rohit and Virat in any format of the game, according to the first Indian captain to win the ODI World Cup. They are immense servants of Indian cricket.

After helping India with the 2024 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last month, Rohit and Virat announced their retirements from T20Is.

“No one can take Virat and Rohit’s place in the Indian team in any format. They have been a huge servant of Indian cricket, and it was a happy farewell for them. The stature that Virat has made of himself in all formats, he will surely be missed in T20Is. Both are the same as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. They are irreplaceable,” Kapil was quoted as saying by IANS.

Indian captain Rohit, who is the first and only Indian to win two T20 World Cup titles, is the most capped player in T20I history, and he finished his career as the leading run scorer and leading six-hitter.

Rohit may return to action for India next month during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Colombo on August 2, 4, and 7.

