Not Available For Last Three Tests As Well: Virat Kohli Tells Selectors

India batting superstar Virat Kohli reportedly contacted the selectors on Friday (February 9) and informed them about his availability for the next three Tests against England. The uncertainty around his availability is one of the key reasons behind the delay in the squad announcement.

The former India skipper was named in the India squad for the first two Tests of the series and he also traveled to Hyderabad for the series-opener. However, he flew out of the city on the same day before the BCCI stated that he has pulled out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

As of now, few reports suggest that Virat Kohli will miss the next three Tests of the series as well. On the other hand, few other reports suggest that while he will certainly miss the third Test, he will be in contention to play the last two Tests of the five-match series.

Virat Kohli informs selectors:

According to a report in The Indian Express, Virat Kohli has informed the selectors that he will not be able to make himself available for the last three Tests of the series as well. The news outlet reported that the right-handed batsman informed the selectors of his decision on Friday (February 9).

The selectors held an online meeting on the same day to decide the Indian squad for the third, fourth and fifth Test matches in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala respectively. With the Virat Kohli situation now very clear, the selectors are likely to announce the squad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India are also set to miss the services of middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer for the remainder of the series. The right-handed batsman is reportedly felt discomfort in his back and groin while playing forward defence in the second Test and has now been sidelined. He is set to head to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for his rehab and is expected to return to action during the IPL next month.

In a much-needed boost for the hosts, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are expected to be available for the third Test. Both the players missed the second Test after picking up injuries in the series-opener last month. The third Test is scheduled to begin on February 15 in Rajkot.