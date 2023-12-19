sportzwiki logo
  Not MS Dhoni Or Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli Picks His Favourite Cricketer In The World

Not MS Dhoni Or Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli Picks His Favourite Cricketer In The World

Avinash T
Dec 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM

Not MS Dhoni Or Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli Picks His Favourite Cricketer In The World

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has picked legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite cricketer of all time. Sachin Tendulkar, famously known as the ‘God of Cricket’ is arguably one of the best cricketers of all time, as he inspired many kids around the world to take up the sport over the years.

Virat Kohli has been Men in Blue’s best batter in red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket over the years. The Indian batting maestro was a part of India’s victorious 2011 and 2013 Champions Trophy campaigns. He was India’s leading run scorer in the ICC events and captained the Indian team in all three formats for over five years.

Virat Kohli was the leading run-scorer in the single edition of the ODI World Cup as he overtook the renowned Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 673 runs from 11 games in the 2003 World Cup and also holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in a single edition.

The 35-year-old was tipped to be Sachin Tendulkar’s successor in Indian Cricket, and in many respects, he has been, both for Indian cricket and for the world game as a whole. While he has yet to break most of Sachin’s long-standing records, there are numerous comparisons between Sachin and Virat.

Sachin Tendulkar With Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar With Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Speaking in an interview with One8commune, “Sachin Tendulkar is my favourite cricketer in the world. He’ll always be at the top for me,” Virat Kohli said.

After equaling batting great Sachin Tendulkar with a record-breaking century against South Africa on his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli smashed his 50th One Day International (ODI) century to achieve a massive milestone in the history of the game during the ODI World Cup Semifinal, with him being one batter to score 50 centuries in the 50-over format of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar has been one of the best cricketers that the world has ever witnessed and has the record for most hundreds in International cricket with 100 centuries to name. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli would set his eye on that record, as he has scored 80 International tons so far and would be keen to continue his fine form in the future.

Virat Kohli is unquestionably one of the fittest cricketers in the world. When it comes to fitness works in World Cricket, Kohli is surely an inspiration for quite a few people out there and would be keen to continue good form for the next few years in International Cricket.

MS Dhoni

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohi

